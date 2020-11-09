Experience as Missoula County election judge renewed trust in democracy

In only took seven hours of examining problem ballots to renew my trust in democracy and in citizens regardless of party affiliation.
When Missoula County voting pivoted from in-person to mail-in, I volunteered to help. People make mistakes and ballots with errors can’t be read by the electronic scanners. I wanted to help ballots get tallied accurately and quickly and to support my country and my county through a difficult time. I was delighted when chosen to serve on an Election Day resolution board.
Every three-person board included a Republican, Democrat and Independent. We worked together, trying to determine why ballots had been rejected by the electronic scanner and fixing them so that they could be counted. The ballot was crumpled, torn or taped back together. The voter bubbled in a candidate’s name and then printed out the same name on the write-in candidate line. The voter made an X or a check mark instead of a bubble.
Some ballots, such as those with bubbles filled in for two candidates competing for one office, could not be fixed. We followed guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office on how to respond to common errors. Nobody mentioned their political affiliation.
We recorded numbers, used official stamps to describe the problem on each ballot we reviewed, and initialed our work. We worked as a team when we had to substitute a new form for a ballot that could not be fed through the scanner. One of us read out loud from the original ballot. Another recorded those votes on the substitute form. The third verified the accuracy of the reader and the recorder.
Election office officials milled around the tables in the Counting Center, resolving issues and providing another check on accuracy. At my table, the three of us agreed that the volunteer poll watchers who lined one wall had the hardest job. They sat through the long hours, keeping their eyes on everyone.
I don’t know the political persuasions that lurked behind the masks of the election judges I worked with that day. I do know that it felt easy to ignore who might have voted for whom. Together, we transparently protected democracy for all voters.
Deni Elliott teaches ethics at the University of South Florida, remotely, from Missoula.
