Experience as Missoula County election judge renewed trust in democracy

In only took seven hours of examining problem ballots to renew my trust in democracy and in citizens regardless of party affiliation.

When Missoula County voting pivoted from in-person to mail-in, I volunteered to help. People make mistakes and ballots with errors can’t be read by the electronic scanners. I wanted to help ballots get tallied accurately and quickly and to support my country and my county through a difficult time. I was delighted when chosen to serve on an Election Day resolution board.

Every three-person board included a Republican, Democrat and Independent. We worked together, trying to determine why ballots had been rejected by the electronic scanner and fixing them so that they could be counted. The ballot was crumpled, torn or taped back together. The voter bubbled in a candidate’s name and then printed out the same name on the write-in candidate line. The voter made an X or a check mark instead of a bubble.

Some ballots, such as those with bubbles filled in for two candidates competing for one office, could not be fixed. We followed guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office on how to respond to common errors. Nobody mentioned their political affiliation.