Experienced Tranel best pick for Montana Public Service Commission

If you have been following the shenanigans of the current commission, you know it is paralyzed by the personal peccadilloes of the current crop of all-Republican commissioners who are spending all of their time in-fighting rather than advancing clean energy and protecting consumers from the ravages of coal-based generation.

Tranel understands that Montana is at a crossroads. The choice before us is simple. Either we stay anchored in the past, relying on fossil fuels which are expensive, antiquated and foul our air and water, or we embrace the future by promoting energy efficiency and taking advantage of new renewable technology. It may seem like an obvious choice to most of us, but Northwestern Energy, the current Public Service Commission, and most of the Republican led legislature seem determined to keep us tied to polluting, expensive old coal plants. It’s bad economics, it’s bad business, but most of all, it’s bad for our environment and our future.

Tranel is ready to go to work on these complicated issues right now. She knows the law, she understands the utility industry and, most important, she knows what is at stake. If you want to see a cleaner, more efficient future in our energy sector, Tranel is the best choice for the Montana PSC. Please join us in voting for her in the June 2 primary.

Gail Gutsche served as public service commissioner for District 4 from 2008-2012. She also served in the Montana House of Representatives and was vice chair of the House Natural Resource Committee. Ken Toole served as public service commissioner for District 5 From 2006-2010. He served in the Montana Senate and was chair of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0