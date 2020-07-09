Exposing racism in Bitterroot Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Darby school board's dismissal of the problem of racism in its football program has exposed it as a front for white supremacy.

Their decision is proof that it is not racist individuals we are up against, but a racist resistance to human rights involving many of the would-be great institutions of society.

Today, we are confronted not only with a racist coach, but also a racist conspiracy involving the Darby school board and the white supremacy movements in the Bitterroot Valley.

Although the hate groups have provided the rhetoric and an illusion of support for those who hate, they conveniently avoid responsibility for acts of direct violence.

Many such acts are carried out by misinformed imitators, or by unhinged individuals who hold the antiquated views of those groups.

The Darby school board has allowed racist ideology in their facilities for years and have thus perpetuated a racist function in our community.

By refusing to act, the school board is complicit in perpetuating racist violence.

We are taking these steps to rectify this situation: