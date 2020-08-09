Extend federal aid to avoid deeper economic dive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana is at a crossroads. If the federal unemployment benefits are not fully extended, and if our elected leaders don’t stand up for our U.S. Postal Service, our small businesses, our schools and our local governments, the Montana economy will go into an even steeper dive, and all of us will suffer.

Everywhere I go I see signs in shop windows saying the business has closed for good. Montana’s unemployment rate is at 7.1%, which is more than double what it was just a few months ago. This is at a time of the year when our unemployment rate is usually at its lowest.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have ignored the priorities of America for months. Last weekend, the last piece of federal legislation with pandemic aid expired. Congress needs to finish its work.

Montanans want to know whether and how our public schools can safely open. We are concerned about small business owners. Montanans want to know that our fathers, mothers, daughters and sons are safe when and if they go back to work, and we want the U.S. Postal Service to weather this coronavirus storm.