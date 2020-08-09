Extend federal aid to avoid deeper economic dive

Montana is at a crossroads. If the federal unemployment benefits are not fully extended, and if our elected leaders don’t stand up for our U.S. Postal Service, our small businesses, our schools and our local governments, the Montana economy will go into an even steeper dive, and all of us will suffer.
Everywhere I go I see signs in shop windows saying the business has closed for good. Montana’s unemployment rate is at 7.1%, which is more than double what it was just a few months ago. This is at a time of the year when our unemployment rate is usually at its lowest.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have ignored the priorities of America for months. Last weekend, the last piece of federal legislation with pandemic aid expired. Congress needs to finish its work.
Montanans want to know whether and how our public schools can safely open. We are concerned about small business owners. Montanans want to know that our fathers, mothers, daughters and sons are safe when and if they go back to work, and we want the U.S. Postal Service to weather this coronavirus storm.
The U.S. House has moved legislation to help working families, our communities and our state and local governments. It is time for Senate Republicans to address the continued economic fallout of the pandemic, and to help us all stay safe so our country and our economy can return to something like normalcy.
I’ve heard it suggested that the $600 per week in federal unemployment benefit is some kind of windfall for workers. It isn’t. It’s keeping families afloat. We need that full unemployment benefit for the 52,000 Montana families who have lost jobs in this pandemic to pay rent and put food on the table.
What’s more, without that aid, those families won’t be spending at local businesses anymore. The ending of that aid will turn a trickle of business closures into a flood. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that cutting those benefits will cost Montana another 11,800 jobs.
Senate Republicans have only offered up legislation that sharply pares down benefits for unemployed workers, and they haven’t included anything for cash-strapped state and local governments. It includes far too little for schools. It doesn’t provide any support for the U.S. Postal Service, and it has no federal standards on safety and health in the workplace.
What does it do? It shields powerful businesses from liability when regular people get sick on the job. That’s right. It protects employers from liability if they willfully place workers in a dangerous situation. Oh, and it also preserves the ability of those same corporations to sue their workers.
It seems to me that this is an opportunity for independent-minded Republican senators to show their bipartisan mettle. Montana needs it. Senator Daines is a member of the majority party. It is his moment to show Montana he can influence leadership and do what is right for Montana.
We can open our schools and our economy, but we shouldn’t try to do it on the cheap, or irresponsibly.
The time to act is now, before Montana’s food banks start running out of food. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about doing what’s right.
Randy Tocci is the president of the Montana AFL-CIO, our state’s largest coalition of labor unions, and lives in Whitehall.
