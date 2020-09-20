Extending the glide: A faith-based response to climate collapse

Millions of people are suffering right now. It’s worse than we were told. We are in immediate danger. We must do all we can to slow down the problem, but we must also do all we can to help each other through this. As Chiricahua Apache Nation Elder Stan Rushworth says, “It’s not human beings who have made things so colossally dire, it’s a particular type of thinking called sawetico, or cannibal, that justifies predatory behavior as our natural state. That’s where the guilt comes from,” Rushworth tells us, “because we know this isn’t true. Everybody knows in the deepest part of their hearts that we are way better than that.”

What we’ve got to do now, is listen. We need to really listen to the Earth, need to heed well Indigenous wisdom accumulated over eons. We need to remember what we’ve mostly forgotten: that this is heaven; that the here-and-now is the garden. We need to appreciate and love this Edenic world we’ve been blessed with while it’s still here, and while we still can. These are sacred obligations we must not turn away from.

We are called to summon courage and acceptance. Courage, because this is hard — hard for our tender hearts to take in this unfathomable weight of grief and sorrow. And acceptance, because struggling against the truth is just another form of weariness.