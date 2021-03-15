Facts are not driving Montana’s anti-immigrant push

Governor Gianforte and Attorney General (AG) Knudsen entered into an immigration enforcement agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) related to immigration enforcement in the final days of the Trump administration. The Biden administration terminated the agreement, which resulted in the Montana AG filing a lawsuit that claimed the DHS breached the contract.

The pleading contesting termination focused on illegal immigration linked to drug trafficking and use in Montana, but there was a glaring lack of arguments to support the drug nexus. This was either a gross error, or more likely — it was not the actual intended purpose of the original agreement based upon the pleading.

There was some basic immigration related data in the pleadings, but mostly it was composed of general references. The AG cited three sources for information related to the number of illegal migrants residing in Montana. The sources acknowledged the difficulties associated with their estimates of illegal immigrants; but provided estimates for Montana that ranged from 4,000 to 6,000 persons.