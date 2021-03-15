Facts are not driving Montana’s anti-immigrant push

Governor Gianforte and Attorney General (AG) Knudsen entered into an immigration enforcement agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) related to immigration enforcement in the final days of the Trump administration. The Biden administration terminated the agreement, which resulted in the Montana AG filing a lawsuit that claimed the DHS breached the contract.
The pleading contesting termination focused on illegal immigration linked to drug trafficking and use in Montana, but there was a glaring lack of arguments to support the drug nexus. This was either a gross error, or more likely — it was not the actual intended purpose of the original agreement based upon the pleading.
There was some basic immigration related data in the pleadings, but mostly it was composed of general references. The AG cited three sources for information related to the number of illegal migrants residing in Montana. The sources acknowledged the difficulties associated with their estimates of illegal immigrants; but provided estimates for Montana that ranged from 4,000 to 6,000 persons.
Other than drug trafficking, the AG did not offer any explanations about why these illegal immigrants were in Montana. Specifically missing were any references to employment, or employer payments made to potentially illegal employees in Montana. If the 4,000 to 6,000 persons illegally residing in Montana worked and were paid an average of $25K annually as an example, Montana employers may be illegally paying about $100 million to $150 million per year for that labor. Hiring, paying, and providing housing to those employees are potentially federal felony offenses and racketeering predicate offenses.
Based upon my 33+ years as a law enforcement professional, I agree with the Governor and the AG recognition that state and local law enforcement agencies in Montana are stretched thin, but that is discussion for another time. In the meantime, the AG should aggressively pursue investigations and prosecutions of possible violations of state tax and worker compensation insurance fraud laws that may involve those employing persons illegally in the working in Montana; and leaving immigration enforcement in Montana to DHS agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
John W. Colledge III has more than 33 years law enforcement and investigative experience in the military, local, county and federal. He lives in Arlee.