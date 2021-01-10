Failure to hold politicians, pundits accountable

The attack on our democracy in Washington, D.C., by domestic terrorists was the culmination of years of not holding people accountable. There is a long history of not even offering mea culpas from our elected officials, for everything from Jim Crow in the South to trying to rub out the lives and culture of our native population. But the last 20 years stand out because of its era of mendacity.

We know now that the W. Bush administration lied us into a war in Iraq. There were no weapons of mass destruction. Iraq was not a part of the attack on 9/11. Twenty years later, the geo-political and literal destruction of the Middle East is still raging, because of our lies and ineptness. But not one of our politicians from that era has been held accountable. Not for the torture at Abu Ghraib prison. Not for the need for the Guantanomo prison. Not for missing the original threat when Bin Laden was in Afghanistan to begin with. Not for the hundred thousand dead and millions left homeless.