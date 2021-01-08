Fairy tale of litigation against CSKT Water Compact

In life we encounter conditions we don’t understand, we don’t agree with, or both. In spite of our desire to wish these things away, we know we can’t. Instead, we account for their effects on our future and we move on. In the real world, Winans, Winters and the ESA actually exist. They cannot be made to disappear by sleight of hand or miraculous incantation. Therefore, we must account for them when we examine the benefits of the CSKT water compact.

Ratification of the compact forestalls litigation based on the ESA. Without the compact, environmental groups could litigate statewide — in every basin comprising the ancestral range of the CSKT.

Ratification of the compact ensures that all off-reservation claims east of the continental divide are vacated. Without the compact, these claims would be litigated under the long shadow of the Winans decision and its progeny.

Ratification of the compact provides additional water resources to mitigate shortages and to ensure that current water users retain a right equal to their historical usage. Only compacts can provide additional water resources.

Any proposal to litigate the CSKT’s recently codified reserved water rights remains a fairy tale doomed to end in acrimonious, expensive and ineffectual statewide litigation. Rather than suffer this fate, let’s close the cover on the fairy tale of litigation and support the great work our federal delegation accomplished by ratifying the compact.

Joe Dooling is a rancher, farmer and irrigator in the Helena Valley, and a former congressional candidate.

