Faith-based healing: Past, present, future

This year’s elections are over. The pain that was inflicted, and the need for healing across our great nation, are still with us, however. Many of us are brokenhearted. We have lost valued relationships with family, friends and colleagues over political differences. But, as we look across our faith community’s congregation, we do not see people who would destroy the economy, people who are fascists, communists or anarchists; we do not see people who hate others for who they are, even though we belong to more than one political party. We see a family of believers who love and support each other and who try to work together for the good of society. We have differing ideas of how to grow our economy and protect our country, but none of us are only right or only wrong. Our sense of community allows for a mutual respect of these differences.