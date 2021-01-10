 Skip to main content
Faith leaders urge Governor Gianforte to keep mask mandate
Faith leaders urge Governor Gianforte to keep mask mandate

Dear Governor Gianforte: 

We are a group of pastors, priests, rabbis, chaplains, elders and faith leaders across the state of Montana who are hopeful about our future as you start in this new job. However, we are also weary and worn, as we have been walking with hundreds of individuals and families through the impacts of COVID-19, either directly or with family members or friends.

For many of us this is the worst combination of isolation, anxiety, despair and grief that we've seen in our lives. We are hopeful that the vaccine will turn things around, but all indications suggest that the next two to three months will be difficult and dangerous for many Montanans.

We empathize with the calls to lift the mask mandate based on the values of personal freedom and responsibility. Perhaps this would be OK if the people taking risks only risk their own health. However, multiple studies and health professionals across our country are clear that not wearing a mask or wearing one incorrectly creates risk for others, and this has contributed greatly to our crisis. It would be great if we could expect that people would act responsibly without external regulations, but we know that thousands of our fellow citizens will not wear masks unless mandated to do so.

As people of faith, our greatest values are to love God and love our neighbors. Today, loving our neighbor means protecting those who are vulnerable from contracting this virus. Even healthy adults are vulnerable. The vulnerable are our parents, spouses, children, extended families, and neighbors. We know that wearing masks will save many of the lives of our neighbors in need. The cost is merely a temporary inconvenience that all of us should embrace as a way to protect our neighbors, as well as ourselves.

Please consider keeping the mask mandate in place as long as needed for the sake of our neighbors in need. We look forward to working with you in the months and years to come.

This opinion is signed by:

Rabbi Laurie Franklin

Student Rabbi Erik Uriarte,

The Rev. Deacon Donna Gleaves

Rev. John Lund

Rev. Sarah Clark

Jody McDevitt

Rabbi Francine Roston,

The Rev. Jean Collins,

Rev. Jessica Crist, Retired Bishop

Jasmine Krotkov - Montana Gathering of Friends

David H. Rommereim

Katherine Northup,

Patricia Bik

Margie MacDonald

Linnea Wang

Pamela Sue Carroll

Gordon Whirry

William Sappington, Pastor

Bruce Cowgill

Jim Humphrey

Donna Williams, Research Associate

Noorjahan Parwana

Maren Marchesini, Director of Worship and Music

Rep. Kathy Kelker

The Rev. Roxanne Klingensmith

Starshine, voter

Melissa Clark and

Johnelle Howanach CHM

Nick Salmon

Lucretia Humphrey, The society of Religious Friends(Quakers)

Marilyn Ryan, former legislator

Suzanne Bratsky, Elder

Paula Evitts

Kate Weiss, Psychotherapist

Derik Reed

Rev. John Daniels, pastor,

Claire O. Leonard, MD

Rev. Mary Wellemeyer

Rev. Jean Larson, retired

Rev. Peter Shober

Rev. Arne Bergland, pastor

Rev. Gretchen Strohmaier

Fr Rob Spaliatsos

Judy Visscher - Montana Gathering of Friends

Linda Tracy-Montana Gathering of Friends

Chris Muste-Montana Gathering of Friends

Robin Whyatt-Montana Gathering of Friends

Jack Rowan-Montana Gathering of Friends

Dharmacarya Greg Grallo

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum, senior pastor

Chaplain Dan Dixson, M.Div., BCC, CT

Kaylie Ines (Intern Pastor)

Rev. Laura Folkwein, MSW, Associate Pastor,

Geoffrey Poole, Montana Gathering of Friends

Pastor Chris Flohr

James Waddell, Spiritual Care Director

The Rev. Thomas R. Lee

Rev. Dr. Marc Ian Stewart, Conference Minister

Roger Lynn, Pastor

Rev. Tom Peterman

Kenneth Crouch

Rev. Dr. Barbara E Miner

Margie Fiedler, Executive Director, FLBC

Barbara Gulick, Minister

Rev. Wendy Brown

Kyle Lefler

Rt Rev Marty Stebbins, Bishop

The Rev. Robin Biffle

The Rev. Canon Gary Waddingham, retired

The Reverend Sue Eades, retired

Rev. Kimberly Woeste, Chaplain

The Rev. Valerie Webster

Lisa K. Harmon, Senior Pastor

The Rev. Gerald Jasmer

The Rev. Jane Shipp

The Rev. Miriam Schmidt

Joan Erickson, clergy

The Rev. Joan Yetter, Priest

Rev. Amy M. Carter

The Rev. Karen Gail King

Dr. Clark Sherman

The Reverend Tim Ljunggren; Rector,

Randy Pendergraft, Rector,

Rev. Jim Petersen

Rev. Stephen C Day

Rev. Dr. Laurie Jungling (Bishop)

Pastor Daniel Disch

Rev. Carol L. Seilhymer

The Rev. William P. Baumgarten

Rev.Thomas W King, chaplain

Rev. Wendy Brown

Rev. Janis Hansen

Rev. Steve Oreskovich

The Rev. Canon J. C. Roberts

Richard Tardiff, Interim Priest

The Reverend Canon Bradley S. Wirth

Rev. Terri Ann Grotzinger, Rector

Sara MacGilvra Branom - Member In Discernment

Catherine Scribner, Chaplain

The Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson

The Rev. David Gunderson

Rev. Ruth Baker

The Rev Pattiann Bennett

The Rev. Theresa Kelley

Kohn C. Board, Retired Episcopal Deacon

Rev. Jesse Richard Weaver (retired)

Sister Ann Schoch, SSND

Rev. Cheryl Stewart, pastor

Rev. Courtney D. Arntzen, Community Chaplain

The Ven. Dorcie Kafka Dvarishkis, Archdeacon

Rev. Jesse Richard Weaver (retired)

Rev. Jaime Leonard

Rev Gail Greener

Susan Price

Zara Renander - Chaplain

Pastor Peter Erickson

Rev. Janice Springer

Rev. Dan E. Heskett

Dr Randall Leisey, Hospice Spiritual Counselor

Kris Hall, Elder,

Rev. Greg Karlsgodt

Rev. Susan K. DeBree

The Very Rev. Scott Anderson, Dean

Rev. Deborah Christine,

Rev. Margaret Gillikin, Lead Pastor

Rev. Marcia Lauzon, Deacon

Rev. Tonya Whaley

Martin H. Siebert,

The Rev. Dr. Carolyn Rosen

The Rev. Brenda McLellan, Retired

The Rev. Bryan Beveridge

The Rev. Melinda St.Clair, Rector (Priest)

Linda Fritz, Ordained Elder, UMC

Fr D Gregory Smith

Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson

Rabbi Mark Kula

Rev. Tyler Amundson, Lead Pastor

Rev. Eric Strader

The Rev. Tamara Bull

Stephen Schmidt, Lead Pastor

Fr. Rudolph Bullman, ret.

State Rep. Danny Tenenbaum

The Reverend Kristin Orr, Rector

Kristin Freeman

Rev. Waveland King, Pastor

Pastor Dee Anna

Pastor Jim Heikes

Allen Sasser-Goehner, ELCA Deacon

The Rev Gregory V. Holler-Dinsmore

Richard Tardiff, Interim Priest

Rev. Natalie Faltin

Mary Jo Quinn, SCL

Christina Vierra McGill, s

Alex Benz, Jessica

Heirigs-J. Hossack

Steven Sinskichott, Rev. Julie King

Sarah Kries-

The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe,

Rev. Gary Geiman

Reverend Ed Hislop, Pastor Candice Haster, Teacher

Kellie French,Pastor Val Colenso

Rev. Lynne Spencer-Smith, Pastor

Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner

Raymond Guest, teacher

Raymond D. Brown, Retired Dean, St. Peter's Cathedral

Patricia A Hogan

Sharon Patton-Griffin

Pastor Sara Neff

Rev Carol L Ramseth, retired

Rev Dr Mark R Ramseth, retired bishop

Sue Furey, lay person

Antoine Incashola, Sr.

The Reverend Canon Glen Gleaves,

Jean Woessner, Lay Leader

Kristin Freeman

Carlee Wood

Jill Borden, retired clergy

Shannon Bates

Editor's note

This opinion is signed by many additional faith leaders. For the full list of names, view this opinion on Missoulian.com. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

