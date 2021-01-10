Faith leaders urge Governor Gianforte to keep mask mandate

Dear Governor Gianforte:

We are a group of pastors, priests, rabbis, chaplains, elders and faith leaders across the state of Montana who are hopeful about our future as you start in this new job. However, we are also weary and worn, as we have been walking with hundreds of individuals and families through the impacts of COVID-19, either directly or with family members or friends.

For many of us this is the worst combination of isolation, anxiety, despair and grief that we've seen in our lives. We are hopeful that the vaccine will turn things around, but all indications suggest that the next two to three months will be difficult and dangerous for many Montanans.

We empathize with the calls to lift the mask mandate based on the values of personal freedom and responsibility. Perhaps this would be OK if the people taking risks only risk their own health. However, multiple studies and health professionals across our country are clear that not wearing a mask or wearing one incorrectly creates risk for others, and this has contributed greatly to our crisis. It would be great if we could expect that people would act responsibly without external regulations, but we know that thousands of our fellow citizens will not wear masks unless mandated to do so.