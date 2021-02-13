Faith leaders urge Montana to abolish death penalty

To our fellow Montanans,
We, the undersigned faith leaders in Montana, prayerfully request that the Montana Legislature vote to abolish the death penalty in Montana.
There will be much testimony for and against the abolition of the death penalty. You'll hear financial arguments, logistical arguments, statistical arguments. You will hear of people wrongfully accused and later exonerated. You will hear of families devastated — families of victims and families of the convicted. You will hear about deterrence and closure. You will hear arguments from both sides on all these topics and more.
Our argument is a moral one. The death penalty is immoral. No crime justifies the taking of another life by the state. Our religious traditions have prohibitions against murder. People do unspeakably terrible things to one another, and the state is obligated to take action, to impose justice. But violence by an individual never justifies the use of violence by the state. Two wrongs do not make a right. Killing someone to teach others not to kill is illogical. It does not bring back the dead.
The role of government is to protect people and insure safety and justice. It is not to exact revenge. "Vengeance is mine," says the Lord (Deuteronomy 32:35.)
Once capital punishment was standard across much of the globe. But civilization has advanced, and now the United States is the only modern democracy in which capital punishment is still legal. This puts us in the company of brutal regimes.
As people of faith, we consider the abolition of the death penalty as a moral imperative. The death penalty is irreversible, and does not bring back victims. It only perpetrates more violence in the name of justice. As people of faith, as citizens of Montana we say, "Not in our name."
We urge you to vote to abolish the death penalty in Montana. We are praying for you and for everyone affected by this action, including victims and families.
In peace and hope,
This opinion is signed by the following Montanans:
Jessica Crist, retired bishop, Great Falls
Rabbi Laurie Franklin, Missoula
Rev. John Lund, Missoula
Rev. Jayson Nicholson, Laurel
Jasmine Krotkov, Neihart
Pamela Sue Carroll, Great Falls
Judy Visscher, M.D., Missoula
Jo Anne Troxel, Bozeman
Lucretia Humphrey, Great Falls
Gordon Whirry, Great Falls
