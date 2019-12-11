* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Roger S. Smith, professor emeritus and former business dean and vice president at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, is an economist living on the shores of Flathead Lake. His father Ted Smith, as dean of the UM Business School (1946-'58), achieved accreditation for the school in 1949.