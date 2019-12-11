Two recent items caught my attention — Lewis Schneller’s guest column (Nov. 21) advocated for strong arts and humanities offerings at the University of Montana and made a sound argument relevant to all who care deeply about UM, Missoula and Montana’s future. The second item, “Biz school fast track” (Nov. 16), reported a program change enabling students to become “business majors” upon university entry rather than in their third year. Whether or not intended as a means to increase enrollment, the “fast track” is a move in the wrong direction. Montana’s business community should take note.
In 1959, comprehensive studies by the Ford and Carnegie foundations identified inadequate exposure to the humanities, arts and sciences as the major shortcoming of undergraduate business programs. Sixty years later, rapid globalization, combined with the explosion of knowledge in science and technology, makes it even more imperative for those entering the business world to be exposed to sciences and to understand cultures, political and economic systems, social structures and the context in which ethical decisions must be made and judged.
“Fast tracking” undergraduate business education and reduced offerings in the Schools of Arts and Sciences are inconsistent with this reality.
You have free articles remaining.
Pressures on university and student budgets are real. Inadequate funding of public education contributes to both pressures. Reduced course offerings and the desire for “quick credentials” result. Neither serves society or the business community well in the longer run.
As part of local, national and global societies, we are challenged to understand complexities in an expanding world of science and technology and in a shrinking world in which we rub elbows with diverse cultures, languages, ethnicities and systems of all kinds. This is not a world in which undergraduate business education should be “fast-tracked.”
Even more importantly, the University of Montana should put forth a robust plan to rebuild arts and humanities programs as enrollment grows, and must strive to expose all undergraduate students to a broad range of the arts, sciences and humanities.