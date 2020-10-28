Fate of Montana healthcare

With the recent confirmation of Justice Amy Coney-Barrett, the timeline to address healthcare access in Montana has gotten significantly shorter. The Supreme Court of the United States is set to take up the case that could overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and change related programs on Nov.r 10.

While the fate of the ACA with Justice Coney-Barrett is unknown, in Montana we’re facing threats to our access to healthcare as early as Nov. 3, Election Day.

Across this state public health officers, frontline workers, doctors, nurses, patients, family members, and community leaders have continued to tell us how important the ACA and Montana’s Medicaid is to them, to their communities, to us.

Rural hospitals and clinics are keeping their doors open, and are able to provide critical care for COVID patients during this current healthcare crisis, due to support provided through the ACA. These health teams are often the only care providers in a community or a county and now they are getting paid for the services they provide. The repeal of the ACA could mean the loss of that hospital, that care and the jobs it provides.