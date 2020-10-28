Fate of Montana healthcare

With the recent confirmation of Justice Amy Coney-Barrett, the timeline to address healthcare access in Montana has gotten significantly shorter. The Supreme Court of the United States is set to take up the case that could overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and change related programs on Nov.r 10.
While the fate of the ACA with Justice Coney-Barrett is unknown, in Montana we’re facing threats to our access to healthcare as early as Nov. 3, Election Day.
Across this state public health officers, frontline workers, doctors, nurses, patients, family members, and community leaders have continued to tell us how important the ACA and Montana’s Medicaid is to them, to their communities, to us.
Rural hospitals and clinics are keeping their doors open, and are able to provide critical care for COVID patients during this current healthcare crisis, due to support provided through the ACA. These health teams are often the only care providers in a community or a county and now they are getting paid for the services they provide. The repeal of the ACA could mean the loss of that hospital, that care and the jobs it provides.
For years, doctor visits that had to be paid out of pocket were a luxury few in rural Montana could afford, but after Montana’s Medicaid and the ACA things changed. Now, more than 94,000 Montanans are accessing preventative services that catch breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other illnesses before they become medical crises.
More than anything, the ACA has provided protections for 425,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions. Conditions like being a cancer survivor, pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and many more common things. Having had COVID will most likely be considered a pre-existing condition going forward. Right now, insurance companies are not allowed to deny persons coverage because they have these common conditions – protections that evaporate without the ACA.
Our job as Montanans next Tuesday is to hold our leaders accountable for the policies they support and those they seek to dismantle. For the past four years, we have watched elected leaders like Rep. Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Austin Knusden, and State Auditor Matt Rosendale work tirelessly in supporting efforts to dismantle or overturn the ACA and, by effect, take healthcare away from Montanans.
Now, it’s been suggested we “wait and see” what our state would look like under the new leadership of these men. That it’s their time to get a chance at the job, a shot at leading Montana.
While we “wait and see”, hospitals will close.
While we “wait and see”, Montanans will pre-existing conditions will lose coverage or have to start sacrificing to afford sky-high premiums again.
While we “wait and see,” thousands of Montanans will go back to negotiating if they should pay bills or get medical care this month.
Montanans simply cannot afford to “wait and see” when it comes to accessing healthcare for themselves and their loved ones. Our lives are on the line.
Dr. Cora Neumann is a public health expert and founder of We Are Montana. Cora serves on the board of Columbia University School of Public Health, is a member of the COVID Local taskforce, and worked on the 2014 Ebola response.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!