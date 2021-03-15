Federal government should follow Montana, pass liability protections for businesses

Now is the time for the federal government to do the same, and we are looking to our Congressional delegation — Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — to fight for these protections.

Small businesses in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. Unlike large corporations with a wealth of cash reserves, small businesses had to make the necessary adjustments, based on public health and safety guidelines on the federal, state and local level out of their own pockets. And these regulations often change rapidly with minimal communications and almost no notice, leaving businesses and organizations struggling to keep up. The big companies have lobbying firms that can let them know what changes are coming down the pipeline, and a team of lawyers prepared to wade through all the legal jargon. But mom-and-pop stores were left to figure things out on their own.