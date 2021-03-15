Federal government should follow Montana, pass liability protections for businesses

The Montana Legislature recently passed with bipartisan support, and the governor signed into law, Senate Bill 65, which provides reasonable liability protections for Montana nonprofits, small businesses, health care providers, and places of worship from unfounded coronavirus-related lawsuits, provided they follow public health guidelines.
Now is the time for the federal government to do the same, and we are looking to our Congressional delegation — Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — to fight for these protections.
The goal of Senate Bill 65 is to help Montana's economy recover from a tough year, while protecting small businesses and organizations from unfair lawsuits. This is a worthy goal and one that all elected officials should share.
Small businesses in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. Unlike large corporations with a wealth of cash reserves, small businesses had to make the necessary adjustments, based on public health and safety guidelines on the federal, state and local level out of their own pockets. And these regulations often change rapidly with minimal communications and almost no notice, leaving businesses and organizations struggling to keep up. The big companies have lobbying firms that can let them know what changes are coming down the pipeline, and a team of lawyers prepared to wade through all the legal jargon. But mom-and-pop stores were left to figure things out on their own.
Despite these challenges, the vast majority rose to the occasion and put in the necessary precautions to keep their employees, customers, and members safe. But even doing their best, there remains the risk of unwarranted lawsuits being filed against these businesses and organizations. Because the virus has reached community spread, determining where someone contracted the virus is difficult. But even if they win the day in court, hiring lawyers, paying legal fees and taking time off work, in addition to the emotional toll, would devastate businesses trying to make ends meet.
To be sure, no one wants bad actors to get a pass, and any liability legislation should ensure that doesn't happen. Senate Bill 65, for example, does not apply in situations legally classified as “gross negligence” or “willful and wanton misconduct.” But those who have made a good-faith effort to abide by all the rules and regulations to keep everyone safe should not be punished unfairly.
Importantly, various forms of liability protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits were supported by both Democrats and Republicans in the state, because it is a commonsense approach to help struggling businesses and organizations. This is not a partisan issue. At a time like this, our elected officials should come together to provide small businesses the support and reasonable protections needed to recover from the global pandemic as quickly as possible.
Given that our economy is struggling nationwide, and that both businesses and organizations desperately need additional stability, Congress should pass a similar bill to the one that just became law in Montana. We need our federal elected officials to support and fight for these protections so small businesses and organizations can operate with confidence that they won’t have to close their doors for good because of an unfair lawsuit. Given all they have had to endure throughout the pandemic, this should be an easy decision for Congress.
David Bell is chief executive officer at ALPS Corporation in Missoula.