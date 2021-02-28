Fight poverty, not the poor

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has organized in Montana to reduce the pain and ease the suffering of the nearly 40% of Montanans who live in poverty or are low wage earners. We are a fusion movement of every race, class, gender, political party, spirituality or religion. While each of us has a moral responsibility to heal the divisions in our communities, we must stop the injustice of blaming the victims of systemic poverty, racism, environmental degradation, the war economy and religious nationalism.

While the national government uses an outdated definition of poverty, an accurate number explains why many Montanans are unaware that our wages are so low, that poverty and low wages affect more than 39% of our citizens (more than 410,000 people). Unfortunately, some elected officials use the language of blame, rather than leading the way out of this inhumanity by listening to the voices and stories from the people suffering in the midst of enormous economic disparity. This includes more than 50,000 of those in our Indian communities in Montana, which are suffering from poverty levels that are above and beyond these numbers. Poverty and low wages affect the lives of 47% of our children (107,000), 40% of our women (207,000), 62% of our Black people (3,000), 47% of our Latinx (15,000) and 37% of our white citizens (340,000).