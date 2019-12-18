Re: The removal of tiles from the Corbin building on the University of Montana campus.
We are concerned, taxpaying Missoula citizens. We disapprove of the removal of the tiles from Corbin Hall.
It is important that the community at large should have a say about the culture and heritage of the greater Missoula area. The perceived anti-Semitic symbol on the tiles in question are not anti-Semitic. The mosaic tiles are not representing swastikas. As Jews, we do not ﬁnd this symbol on the building offensive.
As you may be aware, the image in question is revered in eastern Asia and other cultures. I, Sara Simkowitz, have art in my house that has the same symbols; they are on a mola, which is made in Panama. I also wear a Basque good luck necklace that resembles the shape.
When I read the Missoulian article (Dec. 10), I assumed that the tiles would be more obvious. This quadrant of tiles are signiﬁcantly above head height and one has to search for them, as many of its neighbors are hidden behind vines of ivy. But the main issue is that they are not swastikas, they are not offensive and are not anti-Semitic, and they are not that obvious. They were artisan crafted and were arranged with other mosaic tiles to complete the aesthetic of the building in 1920, which predates Nazi Germany.
The potential cost of extraction and replacement and archiving is not a necessary use (possibly considered non-ﬁduciary) of my taxpayer dollars.
The university is meant as a place of education and acceptance. If an educated, sensitive person comprehends the situation, they would understand that the symbol and its meaning have greater historical signiﬁcance.
As responsible citizens, it is our duty to sequester and quell true hatred. Western Montana has a very large population of Nazis. The energy and time that people have invested in this matter could have been better spent ﬁghting true anti-Semitism in our community.