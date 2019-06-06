President Trump claims to be the greatest champion of rural states like Montana, but he continues to decimate our communities. His latest attack, the closing of Civilian Conservation Centers, including the one in Anaconda, hurts young workers, the community and our state. By closing the Anaconda Job Corps Training Center, the Trump administration is making a clear statement that these communities and developing a trained workforce for rural America does not matter.
The economic impact of this decision is devastating. One-fifth of Anaconda’s 7,700 residents live below the poverty line. This community cannot afford to lose one job, let alone 75. Local businesses in the Butte and Anaconda region also depend on this stream of workers to stay afloat. Graduates who then stay in the area becoming homeowners and taxpayers.
While the economic impact shows the importance of the center to the surrounding community, it only tells half of the story. The Anaconda CCC creates new generations of workers with skill sets which ensure the future of Montana’s economic vitality. Anaconda CCC has graduated countless wildland firefighters. As fire season becomes longer and more intense, we need to maximize our output of these individuals, not make it harder to train more. We cannot afford to weaken this crucial service.
The Anaconda CCC also provides opportunities to students who may not have access to them otherwise. Many of these students come from economically disadvantaged circumstances or have had challenges in traditional education settings. Others may have graduated from high school, but are still looking to gain traction in the working world or jump-start their careers. On top of vital career skills, they learn things like conflict management, working as part of a team and financial literacy. The Job Corps provides young workers with marketable skills and makes them ready to enter the workforce.
Operating Engineers, Local No. 400, and our Joint Apprenticeship Program, works directly with the Anaconda Job Corps. Our members are trainers in the heavy equipment program at the facility and the Operating Engineers’ Joint Apprenticeship Training Program directly endentures Job Corps graduates into our apprenticeship program. There are currently three Job Corps graduates in our program who are now on their way to earning a good living and being contributing members to our communities and state.
Job Corps has traditionally received bipartisan support. While U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was able to convince the president to reverse course on the Anaconda Center, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced legislation that will protect similar centers across the country from closing or being privatized. We need Daines to do more than score a talking point for the 2020 campaign trail and do what’s right; we need him to support Tester’s legislation and stand up for rural America.