Find common ground to overcome challenges

After recent events, I reflect with a heavy heart on the challenging, unnerving and terrifying events piled on top of one another in the last 12 months.

Despite rational measures designed to slow the transmission of COVID-19, our country this month recorded death number 400,000 from the pandemic. Multiple studies have shown that people of color are disproportionately dying from the disease. As vaccine distribution ramps up, advocates for the poor, elderly and other vulnerable individuals wonder whether they will receive the life-saving medication in time and in an equitable manner.

On Memorial Day, a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck while several other officers failed to intervene. This event triggered national and international protests against police brutality. Here in Missoula, several hundred demonstrators gathered on the county courthouse lawn and listened to impassioned speeches by citizens pushing for change.

An economic tailspin brought on by the pandemic left millions out of work and on the brink of foreclosures and evictions. The lodging, hospitality and food industries, which have been hit particularly hard, provide jobs for people that in some cases are barely holding their lives together. Governments have tried, with mixed results, to address public health concerns while keeping businesses functioning.