Find common ground to overcome challenges

After recent events, I reflect with a heavy heart on the challenging, unnerving and terrifying events piled on top of one another in the last 12 months.
Despite rational measures designed to slow the transmission of COVID-19, our country this month recorded death number 400,000 from the pandemic. Multiple studies have shown that people of color are disproportionately dying from the disease. As vaccine distribution ramps up, advocates for the poor, elderly and other vulnerable individuals wonder whether they will receive the life-saving medication in time and in an equitable manner.
On Memorial Day, a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck while several other officers failed to intervene. This event triggered national and international protests against police brutality. Here in Missoula, several hundred demonstrators gathered on the county courthouse lawn and listened to impassioned speeches by citizens pushing for change.
An economic tailspin brought on by the pandemic left millions out of work and on the brink of foreclosures and evictions. The lodging, hospitality and food industries, which have been hit particularly hard, provide jobs for people that in some cases are barely holding their lives together. Governments have tried, with mixed results, to address public health concerns while keeping businesses functioning.
In the midst of the pandemic, demonstrations on racial justice and police brutality, and the economic meltdown, a national political struggle emerged the likes of which we have never before witnessed. Many supported a former vice president for the highest office in the land, convinced that the country could be brought back onto the rails after years of racial animosity, environmental rollbacks and pure incompetence in Washington. Many other millions backed the incumbent in a bid to continue the policies of division, isolationism, nationalism and white supremacy.
By Election Day, some thought we would be able to put our differences behind us and move on to face the above challenges, among many others. But this was not to be. The national media eventually declared the challenger the winner. However, the incumbent has never conceded the results, and has promoted for months the false narrative of a rigged election.
The energy whipped up by this constant stream of lies, as well as a direct call to action by our nation’s (former) leader, resulted in an attack on the U.S. Capitol while our representatives prepared to certify the election results. At least four protesters and two police officers died as a result. These events share multiple similarities with the Kristallnacht of Nov. 9-10, 1938, in which the Nazis essentially crushed Jewish economic and social life in Germany.
Closer to home, a Missoula hiker recently found a swastika placed on land near Missoula’s iconic peace sign. I believe that the placement of this symbol, which is a reminder that hate and racism are alive and well in our community, is a direct response to recent events in Washington. As a person of Jewish descent, I take this action as a threat — clearly some do not feel that all are welcome in our community. As Rabbi Laurie Franklin recently pointed out, this symbol also threatens many other marginalized groups.
Despite all the seemingly insurmountable problems above, I believe that the only path forward is to find common ground and face our challenges as a nation of citizens with common goals. With last Wednesday’s inauguration, we are one step closer to a new reality. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."
Adam N. Johnson is a longtime Missoula resident and a hydrogeologist who received an MSc in geology at the University of Montana. He serves on the boards of several community organizations and has helped recent African immigrants to our community learn to drive on Missoula’s streets in order to obtain their licenses.