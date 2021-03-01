Complete Highway 93 corridor to save lives

The portion of Highway 93 between Polson and Evaro, with all its animal underpasses, overpass and fencing with jump-outs, has been a godsend for the safety of the animals that must traverse the highway and for the motorists who travel 93 and can now worry less about the trauma of hitting an animal. The Salish-Kootenai Tribes, Jones & Jones Architects, Montana Department of Transportation and all the others who played a part in the design and construction of this very efficient road must be proud. It is one of the most animal-friendly highways in the world — except for the unfinished 9.2 miles between Ronan and Post Creek.
For about 15 years, this part of 93 has remained undone due to unanswered questions of how to complete the highway through this complex area — complex because of streams, Ninepipes Reservoir and politics. Difficult, I’m sure. But, in the meantime, the adage “Pray for me, I drive 93” still applies. It’s a dangerous area. And not just for humans.
An eye-opener: Walk the barrow pits in this area and count the number and diversity of small, wild creatures that didn’t quite cross the road. The killed larger creatures are hauled away because they would attract scavengers that may fly up in front of oncoming vehicles, resulting in further carnage. Twice in the last few years, I have been unfortunate enough to see the bodies of grizzly bears being removed from the highway. One incident was a single male bear, the other was a mother with two cubs; a third cub of the litter was later found and removed from a tree. And those are only four of the many grizzlies that have been struck by vehicles in this 9.2 mile section. Most recently (September 2020) a 25-year-old grizzly known as “The Matriarch” was killed near Post Creek. Of course, humans, too, have been injured in these collisions.
The bears flow from the Mission Mountains to avail themselves of what they need from the Ninepipes area, forage awhile, and then flow back to the mountains. A few, it’s thought, continue west and south to connect with others of their species in the Bitterroot-Selway and then on, hopefully, to the Yellowstone area to broaden the gene pool of that small, isolated grizzly population. Connectivity is vital for healthy populations and not something to be stymied by a small section of highway that acts as a barrier.
The grizzly is a threatened species. To allow this treacherous section of highway to continue to diminish this vulnerable population seems, to me, unconscionable. Please, let’s get this part of 93 up to the standard of the completed portion. And while we are waiting for construction to begin in this 9.2-mile section, let’s reduce the speed limit from 70 mph to 50 (or lower), at least during the hours of darkness. The lives saved would be so worth the 3.7 minutes lost in travel time.
Ron Hoff of Polson lives on Flathead Lake and travels Highway 93 multiple times a week. He has degrees in biology and was a high school biology teacher for 38 years.