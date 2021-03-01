Complete Highway 93 corridor to save lives

The portion of Highway 93 between Polson and Evaro, with all its animal underpasses, overpass and fencing with jump-outs, has been a godsend for the safety of the animals that must traverse the highway and for the motorists who travel 93 and can now worry less about the trauma of hitting an animal. The Salish-Kootenai Tribes, Jones & Jones Architects, Montana Department of Transportation and all the others who played a part in the design and construction of this very efficient road must be proud. It is one of the most animal-friendly highways in the world — except for the unfinished 9.2 miles between Ronan and Post Creek.

For about 15 years, this part of 93 has remained undone due to unanswered questions of how to complete the highway through this complex area — complex because of streams, Ninepipes Reservoir and politics. Difficult, I’m sure. But, in the meantime, the adage “Pray for me, I drive 93” still applies. It’s a dangerous area. And not just for humans.