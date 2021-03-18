Fish poisoning project should be canceled

To the decision makers of the poisoning of the North Fork Blackfoot River in the Scapegoat Wilderness:

Having been involved in a similar project in Arizona nine years ago with the Forest Service, Arizona Game & Fish (same as MT FWP), the Yavapai-Apache Tribe, USFWS, Bureau of Reclamation and others, I witnessed the eﬀort to establish/maintain a native ﬁsh population in a wilderness and a wild & scenic river using ﬁsh poisons Rotenone mixed with Potassium Permanganate. I produced a 39-minute video about the project so I was closely connected to all the layers of the project over several years.

Perhaps I missed the information, but how much money is this project supposed to cost? And to what end? MT FWP wants to control and manipulate the ﬁsh population by creating a swimming pool and stream for the pure cutthroat trout deep in the Wilderness above the North Fork falls. All it takes is one person to throw a non-native ﬁsh in the water above the falls to destroy all the work that FWP wants to do in this Wilderness.