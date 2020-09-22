Five bankruptcies, a dodged Bullet and lessons for voters

Except for a couple executives at Enron who the U.S. Justice Department, at the time, had the integrity to charge and convict of criminal behavior despite their political connections, the top executives who led these companies into bankruptcy, came out alright. Though their resumes for future employment may have been soiled by the bankruptcy, these executives’ high salaries, compensation packages and golden parachutes enabled most to slink away to lives of leisure in a variety of exotic locations, say an island in Flathead Lake, or a Villa in Italy.

The losers in these bankruptcies were numerous. The employees and retirees of Enron, a big player in the natural gas industry in north central Montana, lost their retirements. Wiped out. The pre-bankruptcy stockholders lost everything, especially those Montanans who had included stocks in these companies in their retirement portfolios. The member/owners of Southern Montana Electric, a cooperative, have been saddled with among the highest electricity rates in the country, and the taxpayers of Great Falls have had to devote a portion of their property taxes every year to cover the city’s losses in the venture. Only in the case of NorthWestern, where the Montana PSC intervened, were employees, company retirees and customers protected from the losses caused by bankruptcy.