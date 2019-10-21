On Thursday, Oct. 24, The Flagship Program will celebrate Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide celebration of after school programs. Flagship will be one of more than 8,000 sites across the nation promoting the message to keep the lights on and doors open after school.
Lights On Afterschool celebrates the key role that Flagship has in keeping Missoula’s youth safe, engaged and prepared to be successful adults. Flagship also recognizes the role parents’ play and actively involves families in celebrating their child’s achievements in the program. To celebrate Lights on Afterschool 2019, Flagship will host family engagement events at each school on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Flagship Program is a community-school partnership that enhances the social, academic, cultural and physical achievement of Missoula’s youth by creating opportunities that help them to succeed and grow to become healthy and productive adults. The Flagship Program aspires to develop a community of engaged citizens through healthy relationships and transformative experiences.
Flagship provides after school and summer opportunities for youth in eight Missoula County Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. Under the umbrella of the Western Montana Mental Health Center, Flagship offers a school-based program in mentoring and skill-building. Enrollment in Flagship after school programs is open to all youth at the following schools:
• Franklin, Hawthorne and Lowell elementary schools
• Meadow Hill, Washington and C.S. Porter middle schools
• Hellgate and Willard high schools
For the past 23 years, Flagship has been providing access to activities such as art, engineering, science, film-making, sports, gardening, and academic support in a safe and fun learning environment. Flagship is free for all youth and families and is unique to Missoula.
Youth in Flagship gain new skills, make friends and create a connection to their school through fun and engaging after school activities. Through participation in Flagship, youth over time have improved self-esteem, attendance in school and grades, and social and emotional growth. Long term outcomes for youth through participation in Flagship result in making healthy choices, increased graduation rates and a stronger community.
The Flagship Program is based on Drs. J. David Hawkins and Richard F. Catalana’s model, Communities That Care Social Development Strategy (CTC), which identified the importance of positive social development in young people to “delay or prevent” problem behaviors. They found when young people are provided opportunities, skills and recognition they develop strong social bonds, thereby developing a commitment to their families, schools and communities. Additionally, when families, schools and communities communicate to young people clear standards for behavior, those who are emotionally connected or bonded will follow the standards that promote health — known as protective factors. Their research also identified risk factors that can interrupt the process of positive social development.
“Light the way for Flagship today” is our fall fun drive to keep after school free for youth and families in Missoula. Join us in making a difference for youth in our community; donate at flagshipprogram.org Oct. 21-25.
To get involved and learn more about Flagship, email us at flagshipadmin@wmmhc.org or visit our website at flagshiprogram.org.