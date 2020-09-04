Flavored e-cigarettes: Pause of state rule endangers Montana kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We know that flavored vape and tobacco hook kids.

That is why as advocates for Montana’s kids and public health in general, we’re disappointed that politics in the Montana Legislature has led the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPPHS) to pause its rule to restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarette products in our state.

In pausing the rule, DPPHS said that “more education and collaboration” is needed in the Montana Legislature before the rule moves forward. The decision by the department to delay the rule is in response to an objection filed by 20 legislators, who argued that DPHHS doesn’t have the authority to implement it.

The truth is, though, that DPHHS does have the authority to implement health protections in time of “public need.” And if ever there was a time of need, it’s now. Montana youth are using e-cigarettes at an epidemic rate. According to the Youth Behavioral Survey, the percentage of Montana high school students using e-cigarettes frequently increased by 243% from 2017 to 2019.