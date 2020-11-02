Focus on grizzly conflict prevention

It’s fall, and that means hunting season in Montana. It’s also the time when, unfortunately, grizzly bear conflicts rise in “surprise encounters” with hunters. These preventable conflicts can result in injury or death to both hunters and bears. Hunting-related conflicts are one of the largest sources of grizzly bear mortality every year, especially in the Yellowstone region.

Some argue for even more grizzly bear mortality — through an intentional trophy hunt, as a misguided method to prevent all types of conflicts with grizzly bears. For now, grizzly bears remain protected under the Endangered Species Act and can’t be hunted. But if those protections are removed, a trophy hunt could be authorized by the state. Right now, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is drafting a statewide grizzly bear management plan and considering whether to allow a trophy hunt in the future. The plan will also guide many other aspects of grizzly bear management.

Recently, the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council (GBAC) finalized recommendations on grizzly bear management and conservation. Those recommendations will be given strong consideration by FWP in developing its management plan over the next year. FWP should pay attention to the fact that the GBAC acknowledged in their Final Report that “hunting is not likely to be an effective tool for conflict prevention or reduction.” The GBAC heard from several experts, including grizzly bear managers from Alaska and Canada, that other strategies are more effective in preventing conflicts. FWP itself has acknowledged this, and stated that if a hunt were to occur, it would be so small as not to affect the overall population. Add the enormous opposition by tribal nations and the general public to hunting of grizzly bears and the prominent role that grizzlies play in Montana’s economy, and there is no justifiable basis for initiating a trophy hunt.