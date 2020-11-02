Focus on grizzly conflict prevention

It’s fall, and that means hunting season in Montana. It’s also the time when, unfortunately, grizzly bear conflicts rise in “surprise encounters” with hunters. These preventable conflicts can result in injury or death to both hunters and bears. Hunting-related conflicts are one of the largest sources of grizzly bear mortality every year, especially in the Yellowstone region.
Some argue for even more grizzly bear mortality — through an intentional trophy hunt, as a misguided method to prevent all types of conflicts with grizzly bears. For now, grizzly bears remain protected under the Endangered Species Act and can’t be hunted. But if those protections are removed, a trophy hunt could be authorized by the state. Right now, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is drafting a statewide grizzly bear management plan and considering whether to allow a trophy hunt in the future. The plan will also guide many other aspects of grizzly bear management.
Recently, the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council (GBAC) finalized recommendations on grizzly bear management and conservation. Those recommendations will be given strong consideration by FWP in developing its management plan over the next year. FWP should pay attention to the fact that the GBAC acknowledged in their Final Report that “hunting is not likely to be an effective tool for conflict prevention or reduction.” The GBAC heard from several experts, including grizzly bear managers from Alaska and Canada, that other strategies are more effective in preventing conflicts. FWP itself has acknowledged this, and stated that if a hunt were to occur, it would be so small as not to affect the overall population. Add the enormous opposition by tribal nations and the general public to hunting of grizzly bears and the prominent role that grizzlies play in Montana’s economy, and there is no justifiable basis for initiating a trophy hunt.
Instead, FWP should focus on GBAC recommendations to increase resources and programs to prevent conflicts and promote coexistence with grizzly bears, such as hiring more grizzly bear specialists to help people live with bears and prevent conflicts before they happen. This is especially important as grizzly bears expand their range — crucial to achieving connectivity between grizzly populations that are currently isolated from each other, and to achieving grizzlies’ full recovery. Grizzlies are returning to areas where they haven’t been for decades, which is a cause for celebration — but it also means that communities will need help preparing for their arrival.
Coexistence and conflict prevention must also extend to livestock, particularly in the Yellowstone ecosystem, where conflicts result in many grizzly bears being killed by management agencies every year. The GBAC’s recommendation to provide dedicated funds to the Livestock Loss Board for non-lethal conflict prevention should be a priority, and strengthened by tying compensation for livestock loss to a producer’s efforts to prevent conflicts in the first place, particularly when grazing on public lands.
The recommendation to institute local ordinances to keep garbage and other attractants out of reach of bears is common-sense and critical for coexisting with bears.
Unfortunately the GBAC did not make any substantive recommendations to prevent hunting-related grizzly bear conflicts. FWP has primary jurisdiction over hunting and should look to the many proactive recommendations of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team specifically to prevent hunting conflicts, in developing its bear management plan.
Montana is key to achieving full recovery of grizzly bears in the lower 48. Grizzly bears are the essence of wildness, and that is something that Montanans value. We look forward to working with others to implement GBAC recommendations to foster grizzly bear coexistence and recovery.
Bonnie Rice is a senior representative for the Sierra Club's Greater Yellowstone/Northern Rockies Regions.
