Follow the money to get answers

Just rambling on about local and national things:

People can disagree with my views, that used to be OK, but now rather than agree to disagree, the narrative is "you are wrong and I am right and I don’t even want to hear your opinion." I don’t subscribe to that narrative; disagree with me but do it with civility.

Ever wonder what happened to free TV? Hey, young people, we also had pay phones, which were much cheaper and worked in areas that cell phones won’t work today.

Follow the money. It’s all about the money: big government, big tech, anything big and powerful. Especially in Missoula and Missoula County. Who is making the money off of all those homeless people? Who is making the money off of the COVID-19 emergency housing you don’t hear anything about? Who is making the money off of all the properties Missoula is buying and taking off the tax rolls?

More Missoula "whys": Why do we use mega-buses for the two or three riders scooting around town? Who is getting rich off of our free bus system? Or should I say our portable homeless warming stations? Why don’t we use airport-size shuttles? I don’t have the answers, because I don’t have the time right now to follow the money.