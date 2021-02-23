Follow the money to get answers

Just rambling on about local and national things:
People can disagree with my views, that used to be OK, but now rather than agree to disagree, the narrative is "you are wrong and I am right and I don’t even want to hear your opinion." I don’t subscribe to that narrative; disagree with me but do it with civility.
Ever wonder what happened to free TV? Hey, young people, we also had pay phones, which were much cheaper and worked in areas that cell phones won’t work today.
Follow the money. It’s all about the money: big government, big tech, anything big and powerful. Especially in Missoula and Missoula County. Who is making the money off of all those homeless people? Who is making the money off of the COVID-19 emergency housing you don’t hear anything about? Who is making the money off of all the properties Missoula is buying and taking off the tax rolls?
More Missoula "whys": Why do we use mega-buses for the two or three riders scooting around town? Who is getting rich off of our free bus system? Or should I say our portable homeless warming stations? Why don’t we use airport-size shuttles? I don’t have the answers, because I don’t have the time right now to follow the money.
If you haven’t figured it out, we have turned into a third-world country, ruled buy big business. Our big government continues to grow at all levels. Look locally. Missoula city is buying up more properties, taking them off the tax rolls so they can control more people. We put out a big welcome mat for those professional homeless and their population continues to grow. While real homeless — the mentally ill and people who due to circumstances, are down and out — not much is heard about. And our tax base shrinks. The Missoula home owner continues to take it in the shorts. Keep voting them in and don’t complain Missoula.
Finally, if you want some guidance into understanding today’s world, read Orwell’s "1984."
Next time, let’s talk about the going green phenomenon. Seems those mega-wind turbine blades, made overseas, are filling a huge landfill in Arizona, after their short relative life. They haven’t come up with a way to recycle them so in the ground they go. Please prove me wrong.
Finally, I’ll leave you with this, as the late Andy Rooney once said, “Guns do not make you a killer. I think killing makes you a killer. You can kill someone with a baseball bat or a car, but no one is trying to ban you from driving to a ball game.”
Alan Ault is the president of a nonprofit business that helps high school students and his wife is a small business owner. He ran for Missoula County Commission last election.