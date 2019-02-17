Are we ready for 25,000 more Missoulians by 2035?
In 2015 the City Council updated the Missoula City Growth Policy, noting that Missoula County was forecast to add 25,000 people by 2035, of which about 18,750 were expected to settle within the city limits of Missoula.
Now, Missoula County is updating the Missoula Area Land Use Map, forecasting 14,000 new residents outside of the current city limits by 2040 in the area adjacent to incorporated Missoula.
Some would say that we are already too big and too congested. How are we going to provide housing and services for our growing number of residents without losing the quality of life that the Missoula community currently provides?
Two events coming up this week address this question. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board is holding a hearing on the proposed Missoula Area Land Use Map (7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers). The board has extended the period for public comment because of an outpouring of written public testimony generated after its hearing on Jan. 15. Tuesday‘s hearing offers citizens the opportunity to comment in person on the proposed Missoula Area Land Use Map. The proposed Missoula Area Land Use Map and report can be found online at www.missoulaareamapping.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Public Library, the League of Women Voters Missoula is sponsoring a free public meeting, “Missoula Area Land Use Map: Where Did It Come From and Where is it Going?” featuring a panel presentation and discussion on how aspects of land use interact in shaping Missoula’s future. If these growth projections are news to you and you want to understand more about the issues involved before you comment, this public forum will discuss housing supply, climate change, transportation, open space, and some of the public services necessary to support population growth.
The League of Women Voters Missoula believes the public has the right to participate in and influence public planning for community growth. Along with this right comes the responsibility to understand how land use decisions affect our overall community. No one lives in a vacuum. The decisions we make today will influence who will be able to live in our community in the future.
As an example, public transportation can affect homeownership. Many young families seeking a to buy a home cannot find affordable homeownership opportunities. If Missoula had effective 24/7 free public transportation, more of these families could opt to forego owning a vehicle and have more income for a mortgage payment. How could we plan for growth in a way that supports pubic transportation?
Take advantage of the public events this week to learn more about projected area growth and how to exercise your right to add informed citizen comment. The Missoula Area Land Use Map, as adjusted to reflect the Planning Board’s recommendations stemming from the public comment, will have to be approved by the Consolidated Planning Board. The Planning Board will then send the approved draft map to the county commissioners for another round of public comment and potential adjustment before the commissions may approve it.
The Missoula Area Land Use Map captures an overall vision of Missoula’s future land use. The real work of implementing this vision requires translating the Map into action by adopting zoning provisions for specific areas. Each zoning action considered by the Consolidated Planning Board also offers opportunity for public comment.
If you would like to know more about how land use planning can help Missoula shape its future, and how citizens can participate in the process, join us on Wednesday, Feb. 20.