Former deputy sheriff says yes on I-190, legalize marijuana in Montana

With the 2020 election only one week away, Montana has a chance to make our state safer. Having served as a Deputy Sheriff in Gallatin, Broadwater, and Park County Sheriff’s Office, I saw that police are less effective when we waste resources on marijuana arrests. In addition, marijuana enforcement has helped drive community trust in law enforcement down to an all-time low, which further prevents us from doing good policework. Voters should vote Yes on I-190 to legalize marijuana, fix our priorities, and improve trust in law enforcement.

During 14 years in law enforcement, I spent thousands of hours building cases and making arrests that had little, if any, impact on public safety. We should respect the hard work of our officers by focusing police on the cases our communities want to see their tax dollars addressing: crimes against people and property.

The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer shows that in 2018, one in 20 arrests in Montana were for marijuana. According to FBI data, 98.7% of marijuana arrests in Montana from 2007 to 2016 did not involve other criminal conduct. Every time police make one of these arrests, we are working from a skewed sense of priorities without making a dent in marijuana use. Communities suffer as a result, and their trust in the law diminishes.