Former deputy sheriff says yes on I-190, legalize marijuana in Montana

With the 2020 election only one week away, Montana has a chance to make our state safer. Having served as a Deputy Sheriff in Gallatin, Broadwater, and Park County Sheriff’s Office, I saw that police are less effective when we waste resources on marijuana arrests. In addition, marijuana enforcement has helped drive community trust in law enforcement down to an all-time low, which further prevents us from doing good policework. Voters should vote Yes on I-190 to legalize marijuana, fix our priorities, and improve trust in law enforcement.
During 14 years in law enforcement, I spent thousands of hours building cases and making arrests that had little, if any, impact on public safety. We should respect the hard work of our officers by focusing police on the cases our communities want to see their tax dollars addressing: crimes against people and property.
The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer shows that in 2018, one in 20 arrests in Montana were for marijuana. According to FBI data, 98.7% of marijuana arrests in Montana from 2007 to 2016 did not involve other criminal conduct. Every time police make one of these arrests, we are working from a skewed sense of priorities without making a dent in marijuana use. Communities suffer as a result, and their trust in the law diminishes.
I-190 would help repair law enforcement’s legacy and reputation. I was involved in many low-level drug arrests and saw entire families and neighborhoods lose faith that law enforcement was really there to serve and protect. My undercover work also showed me that trust is the most important currency in solving cases. Without community cooperation, it is difficult to get witnesses to come forward, and the hostility they feel puts officers in more danger.
In Montana, Black people are 5.3 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, despite relatively equal use. Native Americans are 1.9 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people. As a result, the consequences of arrest are felt more in some communities than others, limiting their advancement in life and resulting in even stronger distrust of police.
Arresting young adults has a lasting impact on their ability to succeed. From 2007 to 2016, 62% of Montana’s marijuana arrests were of people under the age of 25. Unnecessary arrests are pushing young people down the wrong path by creating major roadblocks to education, employment, and even housing. Holding people back does not prevent drug use. In fact, economic hardship can influence a person’s desire to use drugs to cope with stress, fueling a vicious cycle that benefits no one.
I-190 would let people convicted of past marijuana offenses seek expungement or resentencing, which improves employment opportunities and reduces recidivism. The tax revenue from marijuana sales could be put to good use in addressing mental health, substance use, and other social issues that we often dump on the shoulders of law enforcement.
Now is the time to focus our resources on serious crime and build community trust in law enforcement. As a former law enforcement officer, I am proud to support I-190.
Jay Fleming served in law enforcement for 14 years, including undercover and uniform assignments as a Deputy Sheriff with the Gallatin, Broadwater, and Park County Sheriff’s Offices. He is a speaker for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit group of police, prosecutors, judges, and other law enforcement officials working to improve the criminal justice system.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!