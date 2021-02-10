Former lawmakers urge care in shaping budget and tax policies

Finally, the severe cuts in mental health services and basic safety net programs increased pressure on local communities, schools, nonprofit organizations, and public safety to respond to the consequences.

No one could have anticipated what 2020 and COVID-19 would bring – tens of thousands of Montanans losing their jobs - and the strain it would place on our behavioral and mental health systems. But now, one thing is clear: Montanans need help, and they need it now.

While we wait for vaccinations to bring about a new, safe ‘normal,’ families need assistance in order to remain in their homes, to put food on the table, to afford child care, and to access healthcare. None of this will be possible with another round of tax cuts.

The 2021 Legislature has a long list of proposals to extend even more income tax breaks to the wealthy. And guess what? They’re being touted as a way to help kickstart economic recovery and growth.

In order to expand and diversify our economy, we need to invest in our state. Lawmakers should take steps to ensure all Montanans, their families and our communities have the resources they need, funded by fair and equitable policies to pay for them.

As the pandemic subsides, we must avoid making life even harder for the same Montanans who have borne the brunt of decisions made in prior sessions. Instead, lawmakers from both parties must work together to balance the budget, while thinking strategically about the future.

Former legislator Trudi Schmidt served in the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate from Great Falls. Former legislator Dave Wanzenried served in the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate from Kalispell and Missoula.

