Former state Senator Balyeat: I tested positive for COVID-19

I tested COVID-19 positive last week, after 10 days’ symptoms. My family completely isolated ourselves for more than a month after several members returned from out of state, but some of us showed symptoms, and two of us who got tested at Bozeman Deaconess were certified sickos.
I’m in the coronavirus crosshairs: enlarged heart, atrial fibrillation and blood clots in both lungs. As such, I read many articles about COVID-19 and became convinced that hydroxychloroquine, while unproven, was my best option. Thankfully, my innovative doctor prescribed HDCQ with doxycycline. I couldn’t take HDCQ with azithromycin because azith is risky for those with heart problems.
Despite CNN’s daily anti-Trumpian warnings that hydroxychloroquine is unproven, I started taking it after I tested positive and saw the reversal of my downward spiral within a day. Today I have only a slight cough. Contrary to alarmist media warnings of HDCQ side effects, I have had only positive ones. HDCQ, in combination with azith, worked even quicker on my other family member, while my alternative doxycycline combo is taking a few days longer. I make no claims these treatments are proven — only that they’re working for us.
Mainstream media push borderline medical malpractice by letting political bias taint their COVID-19 reporting. They incessantly push respirators (claiming Donald Trump didn’t produce enough) even though some doctors now believe respirators are the wrong treatment for some patients (https://fox11online.com/news/coronavirus/some-doctors-moving-away-from-ventilators-for-virus-patients). In New York, 80-86% of COVID-19 ventilator patients are dying while respirator-pushing CNN screams that HDCQ is unsafe! Inflating dying people’s lungs like party balloons isn’t the answer.
Mainstream media also fans the flames of public and government overreaction by sensationalistic over-reporting of deaths. Mindlessly marking all deaths in hospitals with COVID-19 patients as “COVID-19 deaths” is patently false, as is claiming all people who had COVID-19 at death died because of COVID-19. While reported COVID-19 deaths have skyrocketed, flu, pneumonia and heart disease deaths have plummeted. Did COVID-19 miraculously cure all other diseases?
But panicking the populace plays into liberal media bias. The greater the crisis, the easier to control the masses. Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel infamously argued, “Let no good crisis go to waste.” He explained plainly that government officials get away with doing things during crises that they couldn’t get away with otherwise. So civil, religious, constitutional and economic liberties are mindlessly trampled in the name of health crisis management, and anyone questioning the wisdom of increased regulation, government fiat spending and decreased freedom gets labeled “extremist.”
I’ve no political aspirations, and I’m already staring into death’s eye at a range far closer than proper social distancing, so I’ll defiantly maintain my drumbeat: This crisis is being grossly exaggerated, and more people will die from the collateral damage of destroying worldwide economies; more people will die because we’re destroying proper medical care of other health crises.
In Montana, when Kalispell hospital is laying off 600 people, it’s nonsense to claim we need mass house arrest to avoid overburdening hospitals. And my family experience proves house arrest won’t stop this pandemic anyway.
Government is not God, folks, and can’t cure every societal ill with more regulations or spending. Yes, often the government cure is worse than the illness.
Biased media and politicians sometimes seem to be leading people away from potential working cures (HDCQ, etc.) and instead marching them to ventilators.
Good Lord, let the politicians’ life/death dictatorial decisions at least be properly “socially distanced” from their political bias.
I may not survive this virus, but I pray my grandchildren’s heritage of freedom, prosperous free enterprise and free thought survives this current cesspool of tainted political air.
Joe Balyeat is former Republican senator from Bozeman.
