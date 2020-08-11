Foster better understanding of Missoula law enforcement

To "defund" is not and should not be the answer. Everything we wish our officers to be cannot be obtained through diminishing the operations funding.

Our city and county continue to grow. We will see more calls for service; if we have fewer officers, that only compounds an already existing problem.

Missoula law enforcement is first class. Yes, there are times we wish an incident had gone better, but they are few and far between. In a business like ours, incidents can deteriorate in seconds. They can escalate quickly due to the participants' emotions, alcohol, drugs or a combination. Today finds officers responding to an ever-increasing number of people who have mental illness. All of these factors may heighten the officers' or citizens' safety risk.

You have a mayor and police chief who are committed to Missoula. The same can be said of the city commissioners.

With that, I suggest several avenues: