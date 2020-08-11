Foster better understanding of Missoula law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer with over four decades of in-service police and sheriff experience, I share my thoughts on the local suggestion by some citizens for defunding a portion of the Missoula Police Department.
There are few complaints against officers, which in many ways speaks to the quality of officers in the department. Many times they are placed in a lose-lose situation by the people they are interacting with.
Already there is training for our local department in de-escalation of events. You can be assured through the leadership of the department that more will come, and rightly so. (I wish this kind of training had been in place during my years on the street.) Local law enforcement face a mounting multitude of challenging calls for service, many involving violence that we in the '60s through the late '90s faced in far lesser numbers.
You in your city and county have well trained, well-respected law enforcement leadership and officers. Police, deputies and state troopers are among the best in this state and beyond. The leadership and their personnel in these agencies bring qualities and strengths many communities do not and cannot attract for any number of reasons.
Missoulians have always demanded excellence in their law enforcement and always supported the beliefs that the departments needed to be well-trained and well-equipped for the challenges they face, and that the officers hired are of the caliber our citizens and government leaders could be proud of.
To "defund" is not and should not be the answer. Everything we wish our officers to be cannot be obtained through diminishing the operations funding.
Our city and county continue to grow. We will see more calls for service; if we have fewer officers, that only compounds an already existing problem.
Missoula law enforcement is first class. Yes, there are times we wish an incident had gone better, but they are few and far between. In a business like ours, incidents can deteriorate in seconds. They can escalate quickly due to the participants' emotions, alcohol, drugs or a combination. Today finds officers responding to an ever-increasing number of people who have mental illness. All of these factors may heighten the officers' or citizens' safety risk.
You have a mayor and police chief who are committed to Missoula. The same can be said of the city commissioners.
With that, I suggest several avenues:
1. Those calling for defunding should form a small group and ask for further meetings with the chief of police and/or his staff to discuss, in a calm setting, your concerns. You may have many questions and I assure you they will be addressed. You may or may not agree with the answer given, but you will better understand the operation of the department. Certainly you can share your thoughts and viewpoints. We all know in almost every matter, dialogue is the best path to to take.
2. Consider asking if there is an opportunity to do a ride-along with an officer to see the side law enforcement sees when answering calls. Ask questions about the hiring process they have to go through. Ask about the state academy 12-week course. Ask about their 12-week training with their Missoula Police Field Training Officer. Ask how they view their position in the community and with our citizens. I could go on and on. The bottom line is, get their perspective and provide your viewpoint.
3. Attend the Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. For so many who have attended, it was a true eye-opener.
All of this I believe will help foster a better understanding between both you and the officer.
Doug Chase is a former Missoula Police Chief, Missoula County Sheriff and City of Polson Police Chief.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!