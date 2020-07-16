Four months after first outbreak, nursing homes remain COVID-19 hotbeds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The national coronavirus death toll in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities is shocking and the stories are gut-wrenching.

More than 55,000 nursing home residents in the United States have died — some alone and afraid without a family member by their side. That’s 42% of all national COVID 19-related deaths, yet nursing home residents only make up 1% of the U.S. population.

Here in Montana, there have been 11 deaths or 37% percent of total COVID-19 related deaths from an assisted living facility and most recently, from a memory care unit.

As compared to other states, many of Montana’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been proactive and have limited exposures, so far. However, they must remain vigilant to prevent more infections and outbreaks.

The first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on February 29 in Washington State – in a nursing home. It was clear from the start that long-term care facilities would be a hotbed for the virus.

To keep residents of nursing homes safe, Congress must ensure that all facilities:

• Regularly test residents and staff; with rigorous testing, nursing homes can identify cases early and prevent the spread of the virus.