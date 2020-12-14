Fox and Gianforte go down Trump’s election rabbit hole

It’s always prudent to “flip the coin” in public policy decisions and look at issues from a different point of view. In this case, Montanans should consider what it would be like to have another state, say California or New York, decide to file suit in the Supreme Court to overturn Montana’s election results because they didn’t like it that Trump won here. It’s well-known that Montanans value their individuality and even the thought that some other state gets to tell us our votes should be overturned would be met with intense opposition.