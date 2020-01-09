Tim Fox is running in the Republican primary for governor. I ran against Fox for attorney general in 2012 and lost, but I support him for governor.
Born, raised and educated in Montana, Tim Fox has proven he understands the needs of Montanans at every level. Living his whole life in Montana, he understands the Montana economy, all that is has to offer and where it could use improvements. As attorney general, Fox showed his colors as a pro-life advocate, standing for Second Amendment rights, and against federal overreach.
Vote for Fox in the Republican primary and get an experienced executive, with good judgement, who is familiar with the highest level of our state government.
Jim Shockley
You have free articles remaining.
former senator,
Senate District 45,
Montana Legislature,
Victor