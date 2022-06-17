Frank and Maggie Allen: America is adrift in a horrific crisis of gun violence

Since the massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo in May, 14 more mass shootings have followed just in the first week of June, stretching from Philadelphia to Phoenix and from Chattanooga to Omaha and Saginaw.

Remember Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Orlando, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Parkland and El Paso! And don’t forget: More than 311,000 American school children have been exposed to the lasting trauma of gun violence since 1999.

Where’s the outrage? Are we Americans supposed to just forget about all this carnage and “move on”?

Hell, no! At least not the two of us: Our grief and anger only grow.

Tammi Fisher, a former mayor of Kalispell, proclaimed on this page on Tuesday (June 7) that “looking to the government to address societal failures” such as the crisis of mass shootings “is an exercise in futility.”

We couldn’t disagree more, Tammi. But we gotta admit that folks who take pride in being pro-gun anytime, anywhere, for anyone, concealed or otherwise, have quite an imagination:

To them, mental illness is the cause of most of these mass shootings. (But, hey, what are they doing about mental illness?) They say “good guys with guns” will save the day. (How’s that been workin’ out lately?) All we really need to protect a school, they tell us, is to make sure the building has only one door, that’s kept locked nearly all the time — and that’s kept safe by a single armed guard. (Wouldn’t local fire marshals love that one!) They say training little kids to do CPR and training their teachers to be commandos would solve the mass-shootings problem. (Who are they kidding?)

And they argue that no law or regulation would have prevented any of these particular gun massacres since 1999. (Well, Duh! That’s why we need multiple approaches to the gun crisis!)

But here’s the thing: Among all the circumstances connected with all these specific massacres since 1999, the common denominator is easy access to guns.

There must be hundreds of thousands of responsible gun owners out here in Montana (including us) who don’t buy into the NRA’s philosophy or its notion that gun regulation equals gun confiscation.

We believe GOA (Gun Owners of America) would benefit from some attitude adjustment. Meanwhile, how about starting a new group called Responsible American Gun Owners (RAGO)?

Reasonable regulations for firearms would protect the rights of gun owners, not weaken them. In the name of reasonableness, we urge prompt adoption of these six measures:

• Bans on military-style assault weapons

• Bans on large-capacity ammunition clips

• Universal background checks

• Red flag laws

• Significant waiting time to buy guns

• Raising to 21 the minimum age to buy guns

We believe our country should invest in substantial research about the health and safety aspects of gun ownership.

And we recommend that America undertake a massive, billboard-style campaign to educate more people about the responsibilities of gun ownership.

These billboards could have specific messages, such as:

• Keep guns secured.

• Use trigger locks.

• Store ammunition separately.

• Keep guns away from susceptible young people.

• Remove guns from elderly relatives who have diminished capacities. (We had to do this twice, and it ain’t fun.)

Most important of all: Grit your teeth or hold your nose if you must, but don’t vote for any candidate for public office (especially lawmakers), whether incumbent or newcomer, who refuses to act responsibly in regulating guns.

Throughout this gun-violence crisis, we submit, doing nothing is unacceptable.

Doing nothing is abdicating.

Doing nothing, we dare to add, even constitutes complicity in the killings.

Frank and Maggie Allen live in Missoula. They are founders of the Institute for Journalism & Natural Resources. Maggie served as a CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocate for Abused and Neglected Children. Frank is a former editor and bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1