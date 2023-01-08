Fred Allendorf: Science and Nature: Climate Change and the Public-Science Gap

Addressing the effects of climate change is especially frustrating to scientists because some public attitudes are in opposition to climate change mitigation policies.

According to surveys taken by the Yale Program on Climate Change, only 52% of adult Montanans believe that climate change is primarily caused by human activities and can be lessened by human actions. This is in striking contrast to a recent published review of the scientific literature which found that over 99% of all peer-reviewed scientific studies concluded that climate change is primarily human caused.

The 27th Conference of the United Nations on Climate (COP27) met last November in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh with over 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries in attendance. The goal of the conference was to develop a global approach to combat the effects of climate change through emissions reduction, increased efforts to adjust to climate change, and enhanced financing.

The primary outcome of COP27 was the creation of a "Loss and Damage" fund to compensate more vulnerable nations as they deal with rising sea levels, massive storms, and droughts. For example, Pakistan recently incurred over $30 billion in damages from severe flooding intensified by higher sea levels. Higher sea levels cause more frequent tidal flooding and worsen storm surge. These effects threaten the economy, human health, and infrastructure.

Global mean sea level has risen over 10 inches since 1880. The accompanying figure shows the rise in sea level between 1880 and 2009 as measured by the Sea Level Group of the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). Sea level is rising due to a combination of increased melting of glaciers and ice sheets, expansion of seawater caused by warming, and increased pumping of groundwater. These effects are related to increased greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, which increase global temperatures.

It is estimated that if the world does nothing to mitigate ongoing sea level rise, rising sea levels could cost the global economy $14.2 trillion in lost or damaged assets by the end of the century, as larger areas of land, home to millions of people, are inundated. For example, when Hurricane Ian barreled into the coast of southwest Florida last year, the 150-mph winds drove a massive and destructive storm surge inland. Estimates put Ian’s damages at nearly $100 billion. Had Ian hit a century ago, when sea levels were nearly a foot lower, the storm would have caused billions less in storm surge damage. The effects of climate change present the United States with unprecedented economic and health threats.

We face a variety of challenges (e.g., climate change, COVID-19, etc.) that require scientific understanding to solve. Recent studies explored the association between opposition to scientific consensus, and how much people actually know about these issues. Results indicate that people with the greatest opposition to scientific consensus have the lowest levels of objective knowledge. The gap in understanding between scientists and citizens is the biggest challenge that we face today in addressing these problems.