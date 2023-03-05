Last month this column celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act and the 16 species protected under the ESA in Montana. I am writing this from Hawai’i. Nearly 500 species are protected under the ESA in Hawai’i, by far the most in any state! In fact, nearly 20% of all listed species in the entire US are from Hawai’i. What is going on? How can there be 30 times more ESA-protected species in tiny Hawai’i than in Montana?

The answer is “splendid isolation." The Hawai’ian Islands have arisen from the ocean bottom by volcanic activity over the last 10 million years, and they are more than 2,000 miles from the nearest continent. Their remote distance makes it difficult for plants and animals from other places to colonize without human intervention. This also means that most of the species are isolated; that is, they are not connected to other individuals of the same species that occur elsewhere.

In contrast, most Montana species have a much greater range than Montana itself. For example, last month we considered the grizzly bear, a subspecies of brown bear which occurs in Canada, Alaska, and throughout northern Asia and Europe. Over 50% of the approximately 17,000 species that are native to Hawai’i are endemic, meaning that they do not occur outside of Hawai’i. In striking contrast, there are less than 50 endemic species in Montana. These small and isolated populations in Hawai’i are much more prone to extinction than the large and connected populations that occur in Montana.

Isolation is not the sole threat to Hawai’i species protected by the ESA. Four listed sea turtle species are found throughout the world’s oceans. For example, green turtles live up to 70 years and reach sexual maturity at 25 to 35 years. Female turtles roam thousands of miles to feed in the ocean before they return home to nest on the beach where they hatched decades earlier. Climate change is one of the major threats to green turtles. Individual sex is determined by incubation temperature, with higher temperatures producing more females. Some populations of green turtles are now producing almost all females.

One threat that Hawai’i and Montana share is the harmful effects of introduced invasive species. However, introduced species have had a much more devastating effect in Hawai’i than in Montana. There are more than 5,000 human-introduced species established in Hawai’i, compared to less than 1,000 in Montana.

The Pacific rat was introduced into Hawai’i by the Polynesians who arrived in Hawai’i over 1,000 years ago, and the larger Norwegian rat was introduced by Captain Cook in the 18th century. There are no native predators of rats so their numbers exploded, and they became a horrific nuisance. Owners of sugar cane plantations introduced the mongoose to control the rats. This was an epic fail. Rats are primarily active at night, and mongoose are active primarily during the day. The mongoose have had a devastating effect on native species. They eat the eggs and hatchlings of both ground nesting birds and sea turtles.

How successful has the ESA been since its signing 50 years ago? There are many well-known successes to celebrate: American alligators, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, and humpback whales. An estimated 200 species would have gone extinct since 1973 if it were not for the ESA. Nevertheless, funding per listed species has decreased 50% since 1985. Funding for species recovery needs to be increased if we are to honor President Nixon’s statement at signing that “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed”.