The invasive New Zealand mud snail (NZMS) was recently discovered in the Clark Fork River for the first time. This tiny, less than 1/4-inch, freshwater mollusk is one of the most invasive species in the world. In Montana, the NZMS was first discovered in the Madison River in 1995, where it initially reached densities of 300,000 per square yard in some places. Once established, the NZMS is associated with decreases in native fish and invertebrate populations.

The NZMS has an unusual method of reproduction which contributes to it being such a successful invader. All NZMS in the United States are females, each of which can produce over 200 offspring per year. This results in the potential for astounding population growth rates. NZMS are born pregnant and give birth to fully formed snails that are genetically identical to their mother. This form of reproduction is asexual or clonal.

The word “sex” has different meanings in everyday use and in biology. In genetics, sex refers to the reshuffling (recombination) of the genes in the genome to produce unique combinations of genes. For example, many plants reproduce by selfing, in which the pollen fertilizes an egg cell from the same plant. However, each of the progeny of selfing are genetically unique and are not clones of their parental plant because reshuffling of the genes occurs before the union of the pollen and the egg cell through meiosis. Thus, selfing in plants is a form of sexual reproduction even though it does not involve mating between individuals.

If asexual clonal reproduction is so successful for NZMS, why do almost all species reproduce sexually? The existence of sex has long been a puzzle to evolutionary biologists. Males do not produce offspring. Therefore, a population with both males and females has a slower growth rate than a population with only females. In addition, there are many downsides to sex, for both meanings! In order to mate, an individual must find a partner, risk contracting sexually transmitted diseases, be vulnerable to predation while mating, and miss opportunities to gather resources.

One answer to the puzzle of existence of sexual reproduction has been provided by NZMS in their native New Zealand. Native populations have a small number of males present, and both clonal and sexual reproduction occurs. Native populations of NZMS are infected with a parasitic flatworm which causes sterility. Studies show that sexual reproduction is advantageous in populations in which infections by the flatworms are more common.

Clonal reproduction makes the snails vulnerable to the parasitic flatworm. Once a flatworm evolves to be effective in infecting a particular snail genotype, the entire clone is susceptible. The production of new snail clones allows snails to avoid the flatworm. This is called the Red Queen hypothesis. The Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland said that in her country you have to run as fast you can to stay in the same place. That is, species must constantly evolve in order to survive when pitted against ever-evolving opposing species.

There are no flatworms in the US that infect the NZMS so that clonal reproduction has been very advantageous. It is difficult to predict the future effects of the NZMS if they become established in the Clark Fork River. According to Adam Sepulveda, from the U.S. Geological Survey in Bozeman, the overall ecological effects of the NZMS is harmful when at high densities, but most often NZMS integrates into the native community and causes no apparent harmful effects. They initially boom to high abundance, but then go through a bust to greatly reduced numbers. The cause of this boom-and-bust cycle is not understood. Although harmful, the possible invasion of the NZMS in the Clark Fork River is unlikely to be a major game changer to the ecosystem.