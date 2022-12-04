Fred Allendorf: Science and Nature: Neanderthals, COVID, and human evolution

The 2022 Nobel Prizes will be awarded this week in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his studies of human evolution. I’m sure many people are asking what evolution has to do with medicine. And, the answer is “Quite a lot”!

The famous Ukrainian geneticist Theodosius Dobzhansky once said that “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution." Medicine is based upon human biology, and human biology cannot be understood without an evolutionary perspective. Perhaps the best example of this is the current ongoing evolution of new variants of COVID-19. These new variants (for example, BA.5) continue to arise through Darwin’s principle of natural selection. That, is new variants constantly arise by mutation, and those variants which are more effective at person-to-person transmission increase in frequency. Understanding the evolution of such new variants is crucial for developing effective public health programs to minimize the likelihood of such new variants arising.

The committee awarded the prize to Pääbo "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." In 2010, Pääbo and his research group published the DNA sequences from 40,000-year-old Neanderthal specimens. These sequences revealed that Neanderthal DNA survives today, scattered throughout the genomes of present-day humans.

Modern humans and Neanderthals coexisted in Europe some 50,000 years ago after modern humans migrated out of Africa. The question of whether Neanderthals interacted with and mated with our ancestors has long been conjectured by both scientists and novelists. Pääbo’s work revealed that Neanderthals did mate with modern humans. The genomes of present-day human populations from outside of Africa is made up of 1–4% sequences derived from Neanderthals. The human genome is about 3 billion base pairs; this means that somewhere between 30 and 120 million DNA base-pairs from Neanderthals are present in most humans today.

Most of the Neanderthal DNA in our genome has no detectable effect. However, some sections of Neanderthal DNA have potentially important medical effects. For example, sections of Neanderthal DNA have genetic factors underlying both the likelihood of being infected by COVID-19 and the severity of any such infection.

Evolution and genomics are becoming important tools in medicine. Cancer tumors are made up of a collection of cells with varying degrees of resistance to particular chemical treatments. Using a single drug to treat cancer results in natural selection which causes an increase in those cells which are more resistant to treatment. Current cancer treatments apply evolutionary principles that use multiple drugs so that resistance to treatment is less likely to evolve.

In addition, using genomic information is now bringing about what is called "individual medicine" which involves using an individual’s genomic information to design their clinical care. There are many genetic differences among individuals for how they respond to different drugs. For some conditions, an individual's genomic information can be used to help diagnose disease, predict outcomes, and guide treatment.