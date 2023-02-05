This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act which President Richard Nixon signed in 1973. In his signing statement, Nixon said that “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed”. In these hyper-partisan times, it is hard to believe that the ESA passed Congress by a vote of 355 to 4. A total of 736 animal and 941 plant species in the United States currently are listed under the ESA. Sixteen Montana species are currently listed: 3 plants and 13 animals.

The most recent Montana species to be listed under the ESA is the whitebark pine (Pinus albicaulis), which was listed just last month. This iconic tree of the high country lives up to 1,000 years. The primary threats to the whitebark pine are climate change, altered fire regimes, white pine blister rust, and the mountain pine beetle.

Whitebark pine provide an important source of food for another Montana species which is protected under the ESA: the grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis). Bears raid squirrel caches of the high-calorie whitebark pine nuts, which provide fat to get the bears through long winters.

Grizzly bears (a subspecies of brown bears) in the lower 48 states were listed under the ESA in 1975. Historically, there were approximately 60,000 grizzly bears in the lower 48 states. Today there are approximately 2,000 bears in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, approximately half of which are in the area around Yellowstone National Park and half in the area near Glacier National Park. There are also roughly 50 bears each in the Cabinet and the Selkirk Mountains.

One may wonder why the grizzly bears are listed under the ESA when there are some 60,000 grizzly bears in Alaska and Canada, and another 140,000 brown bears in Eurasia. Under the ESA, a population of a vertebrate species can be listed, or delisted, as a ‘species’ if it represents a distinct population segment (DPS) from other populations within the same biological species. To qualify as a DPS, a population must be somehow markedly different from other populations of the same species, and it must also be important for the persistence of the species to which it belongs.

The DPS provision of the ESA is practical from both a genetic and ecological perspective. Grizzly bears in the lower 48 are very different genetically from brown bears in Europe, and they also play an important ecological function which cannot be fulfilled by bears living in other places of the world.

Protection of grizzly bears under the ESA has been successful. The number of bears in the lower 48 states has nearly tripled since 1975. Nevertheless, removal of grizzly bears from the ESA has been controversial. Yellowstone grizzly bears were recognized as a separate DPS and delisted in 2017. However, they were relisted the following year after a federal judge ruled that the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) had not adequately considered how delisting the Yellowstone bears would affect the other grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states.

In 2021, the state of Montana petitioned the FWS to delist the bears in the Glacier National Park region. However, delisting requires that these bears be recognized as a DPS. In my view, bears in this area do not meet the criteria for being a separate DPS from bears in the Cabinet and Selkirk Mountains.

I believe that efforts to delist grizzly bears are doomed to fail until the FWS evaluates the importance of the interactions among the bears in these different population areas and specifies their DPS structure.