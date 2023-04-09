The legislatures in Idaho and Montana have recently considered bills that restrict the use of vaccines developed using messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology. The Idaho bill (HB154) makes it a misdemeanor to administer a vaccine developed with mRNA technology to any person or animal. The Montana bill (HB645) is less straightforward, but it makes it a misdemeanor to receive or administer a blood transfusion, or other tissue transplant, from persons who have molecules in their body ‘introduced’ by mRNA vaccines.

What is an mRNA vaccine, and why do lawmakers want to ban its use? This is complicated stuff. All vertebrates (mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes) have a complex immune system which recognizes and protects against germs (viruses, bacteria, etc.) which cause disease. When the immune system first detects a protein on the surface of a germ, it stores that information. Then, if it comes into contact with that germ again, it recognizes the protein and can start fighting it faster.

Vaccines stimulate the body's immune response against a germ without exposing the individual to the disease-causing germ itself. Proteins from the surface of a germ are included in vaccines to stimulate an immune response. The function of mRNA is to read the cell’s DNA gene sequence in order to produce a specific protein. The coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine contains mRNA molecules that code for the coronavirus spike protein. This protein is located on the outside of a coronavirus, and it enables the entry of the virus into human cells. Its location on the outside of the virus allows the immune system to recognize it.

Once inside the body, the vaccine’s mRNA sequence is used to produce the coronavirus spike protein. This protein then initiates a response by the immune system to provide immunity to the coronavirus. There is no concern that the mRNA in the vaccine will affect the cell’s DNA because it cannot enter the nucleus where the DNA is located.

mRNA vaccines have been in development for over a decade, which expedited their production to create a coronavirus vaccine. They were approved for human use after extensive testing. During a hearing on the Idaho bill, the only argument presented by the bill’s co-sponsor was that the mRNA coronavirus vaccine was used under an emergency use authorization. However, the coronavirus mRNA vaccine has been approved by the standard CDC process and has been tested extensively.

Vaccine hesitancy is influenced by lack of scientific knowledge, misinformation, and distrust of public and scientific authorities. There is no scientific evidence whatsoever to support the Idaho and Montana bills. They both would have serious public health repercussions if they became law. The Montana bill would have caused an estimated 80% reduction in blood available for transfusions and would have led to serious harm and possible death to many patients. Fortunately, the Montana bill was killed in committee. The Idaho bill is still under consideration.

The use of mRNA vaccines has tremendous potential to protect against a variety of diseases in humans, as well as in livestock, pets, and wildlife. New mRNA vaccines can be produced quickly by inserting the genetic code of any protein into the vaccine. This means that vaccines can be produced rapidly for use against the latest strain of flu. Even more exciting, personalized mRNA vaccines are currently in development to fight cancer.

Vaccine hesitancy is one of the top 10 threats to global health according to the World Health Organization. We cannot accept legislation that rejects scientific evidence and will harm public health. These policies will have harmful effects on us and future generations.