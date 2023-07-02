A recent poll found that 38% of Americans do not know their blood type. I was surprised because I thought almost everybody knew their blood type. Just for fun, I did an informal poll of my friends. Twenty percent of them do not know their blood type, and another 10% are not sure. Knowing your blood type could be important in the case of an emergency transfusion, and your blood type also affects your risk for many health conditions.

Two different genes (ABO and Rh) control our major blood type. I will only discuss only the ABO gene. A and O are the most common blood types in the US, each at a frequency of approximately 40%. About 10% of the US population is B, and AB is the rarest, about 4%.

Your ABO blood type is determined by which antigens your body produces and are present on the surface of your red blood cells. Antigens are molecules recognized by the body as being foreign that induce an immune response. The immune response involves producing antibodies that fight disease by killing the germs that cause it. Individuals with type A produce the A antigen, which attaches to the surface of red blood cells. Individuals with blood type B have the B antigen, and AB individuals have both antigens. Individuals with blood type O do not have any antigens.

Blood transfusions are sometimes incompatible between different ABO types because of the immune response. The immune system produces antibodies against any blood antigens not present in the blood. That means people with type A blood have antibodies against B antigens. Therefore, a person with type A receiving a transfusion of type B or AB blood will have an ABO incompatibility reaction in which the immune system attacks the new blood cells and destroys them. People with blood type O have no antigens on their red blood cells and therefore can donate blood to anyone. In contrast, type AB can receive blood from anyone because they have no antibodies in their blood.

Some authors have recommended that a person should choose their diet based on their blood group. There is no scientific evidence to support this recommendation.

The ABO blood type has been known to affect susceptibility to various diseases because it affects immune responses to the germs which cause disease. Many studies have found associations between blood type and COVID-19. Type O is associated with lower rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with reduced severity and mortality. In contrast, type A blood is associated with greater rates of infection with increased severity and mortality. Blood types B and AB are intermediate. The cause of these differences is unknown, but it is thought that the virus carries ABO antigen-like structures on its outside and is affected differently by different blood types.

Blood types also have a major effect on susceptibility to malaria. People with type O are 30% less likely to be infected with malaria. Malaria has been a major source of human death throughout history. It is estimated that approximately 5% of all humans who ever lived have died from malaria. Thus, susceptibility to malaria has been a strong selective force over evolutionary time so that the frequency of the O blood type has increased in populations where malaria has been a major source of mortality.

Our ABO genes affect aspects of our health besides disease. Blood types affect our vulnerability to many medical conditions, including heart disease, risk of developing blood clots, and gastric cancer. However, even strong population-level effects of blood type should not be used to change our individual medical decisions. For example, people with type O are less likely to be infected with malaria, but they should still take all possible precautions when traveling to areas affected by malaria. Nevertheless, knowing which medical conditions your blood type is most vulnerable to could be useful information.