Public confidence in science is split by an extreme partisan divide. Results from the General Social Survey conducted in 2022 by the National Opinion Research Center indicate that 53% of Democrats had a great deal of confidence in science, compared to just 22% of Republicans. This partisan divide has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, 45% of Republicans had a great deal of confidence in science.

This polarization of our political system threatens the continued well-being of our country and the world. We face many challenges (climate change, COVID-19, the next epidemic of an infectious disease) that require scientific understanding to resolve.

According to the National Center for Scientific Education, science is an objective way of understanding the natural world that is based on observations. Rejecting science is rejecting the primary method to learn the truth about the world in which we live.

The split between political parties is driven by their leadership. For example, Donald Trump has said many times that scientists say that sea level will rise 1/8 of an inch in the next 250 years. This statement is not true and is wildly inaccurate. Global mean sea level already has risen over 10 inches since 1880, and it is predicted to rise 10-12 inches by 2050, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ongoing sea level rise is having devastating effects on coastal communities.

For the first time in its 175 years, the magazine Scientific American endorsed a presidential candidate. In October 2016 its editors wrote “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the US and its people — because he rejects evidence and science”.

We cannot address the harmful effects of climate change if we ignore reality. Our recent legislature passed a bill (HB971) that prohibits the state from considering climate change in its review of large projects, such as coal mines and power plants. These facilities produce carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas contributing to climate change. Similarly, North Carolina passed a law in 2012 that banned the state from basing coastal policies on scientific predictions of how much sea level will rise.

We can see the effects of climate change all around us this summer. The eastern United States has been blanketed by smoke from unprecedented wildfires in Canada. This 4th of July was the Earth’s hottest day on record, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute.

Montana politicians have expressed alarm that Flathead Lake has reached historic low levels and have requested that additional water be released from Hungry Horse Reservoir. The current low level has no simple cause, but increasingly warm temperatures and earlier spring runoff are major contributing factors. The one-time release of additional water upstream would be only a stop-gap measure because it is predicted that these lower levels will become the new normal due to climate change.

Restoring public confidence in science is an overwhelming challenge. Nevertheless, it is necessary if we as a society are going to survive. We do not have to agree on solutions, but we do have to agree to accept the truth about the world in which we live.