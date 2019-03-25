Missoula is known for its beautiful valley, gorgeous rivers and great outdoor opportunities. We are also a community of health-seekers and advocates who strive to treat and, more importantly, prevent chronic diseases that impact our friends, neighbors and ourselves at alarming rates.
One of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the United States is diabetes, which affects nearly 10 percent of all Americans. There are mainly two types of diabetes — type 1 and type 2. While type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the body stops producing insulin, type 2 diabetes occurs when the body produces less insulin and is unable to properly use the insulin it does produce. Type 2 diabetes accounts for up to 95 percent of all diabetes diagnoses and has strong genetic and lifestyle components.
Recent research demonstrates that Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through lifestyle changes in more than 50 percent of those who are at risk. Providence’s Diabetes Prevention Program is offered right here in Missoula and helps those at risk take steps to prevent diabetes. The program was recently recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as providing the highest quality of care, education and outcomes to those at risk of type 2 diabetes.
According to the CDC, 36.4 percent of the adult population in Montana has prediabetes, yet only a very small percentage knows they have it. A diagnosis of prediabetes means that blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Anyone can be at risk for type 2 diabetes. However, folks over the age of 45 and indigenous groups are often at a greater risk of type 2 diabetes. People who are overweight, have a history of gestational diabetes, or have a first-degree relative with type 2 diabetes also face higher risks of developing diabetes.
Here at the Missoula Family YMCA, we believe that good health should be a right, not a privilege. In honor of Diabetes Alert Day, the Missoula Family YMCA and Providence Medical Group’s Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition Center have partnered together to offer a day of free diabetes education as well as low-cost testing to help Missoulians determine their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Providence will administer blood tests, specifically the Hemoglobin A1C for $5. The A1C test can determine a person’s risk for diabetes by providing a three-month average of blood sugar levels. Providence’s Diabetes Prevention Program team will also be on hand to offer free blood pressure checks, body composition analyses and information on its diabetes prevention program.
Preventative steps are the key to reducing and eliminating type 2 diabetes and its subsequent health impacts. Simply taking a paper risk test or blood test, knowing your family health history, and focusing on improving your lifestyle can decrease your risk for type 2 diabetes. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger Missoula, one person at a time.
The 2019 Diabetes Alert Day will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at the Missoula Family YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. This event is open to the public and admission is free. For more information, please call 721-9622, visit ymcamissoula.org, or call Providence’s Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition Center at 329-5781.