Free-dumb isn’t free – we’re all paying the price

The good news is that it looks like the effort to find effective vaccines is bearing fruit and sometime in the coming year it will be available to the general population. But the other trillions of dollars poured out of the Treasury are gone. To some extent — not counting the millions sent to fraudulent scammers — the stimulus payments achieved their goal. People received “free money” from the government, unemployment benefits were boosted and some industries, such as airlines, received billions of public dollars to keep them from dissolution.

During summer more people conducted social activities outdoors, where the virus was less likely to spread. But the federal lifeline simply could not replace the revenue generated by a healthy populace engaging in business as usual. As states “re-opened,” the curve of national infections began to climb.

Unfortunately, the assumption that rural states like Montana were less susceptible due to more dispersed populations proved incorrect. Adding to that was the politicized resistance to precautionary measures by a president concerned only about his re-election chances and his adherents who blathered nonsense about their constitutional rights being infringed upon by the measures necessary to protect the populace and contain the virus.