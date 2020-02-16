Free-roaming bison and re-wilding Montana

There has recently been a lot of press about bison being designated a free-roaming animal in Montana. As a retired cattle rancher, I would like to raise a few thoughts that have not been brought out in various opinion pieces.

The public needs to understand that the concept for re-wilding lands in Montana with indigenous bison is not limited to just Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s recently announced bison restoration planning. In fact, there are multiple interest groups and federal agencies involved in bison restoration in Montana. The short list of bison proponents include the Montana Wildlife Federation, the American Prairie Reserve, the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, the Blackfeet Nation and of course, Montana FWP.

Strategies range from establishment of small pilot bison herds initially contained, to thousands of bison roaming freely over millions of acres of prairie land that could one day be ripe for a national designation.

Regardless of the level of implementation, the concerns I have are applicable to all bison restoration initiatives.

