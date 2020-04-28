Freedom: It's in America's DNA

The U.S. Constitution was not the first government plan for a new America. But our Founding Fathers were insistent upon the fact that freedom must be the foundational principle for its citizens. Their call for freedom was the heart of the Articles of Confederation, but even then, the Colonial Congress was given limited authority.

Freedom was so important to the founders that when the U.S. Constitution was written, the Bill of Rights had to be included or the colonies would not have ratified the new government.

Although we now face a pandemic, it is constitutionally guaranteed that our freedoms and civil liberties continue to be protected. Even in times of war, national or natural disasters, our rights don’t go away! We must not allow the ulterior political motives of some to undermine the values that are the heart and soul of America and belong to each of us.

Of course, a good helping of common sense is in order at this time, but we can’t let go of what we may never be able to get back again. Some common-sense social distancing requirements can be put in place without those restrictions robbing Americans of their fundamental rights.