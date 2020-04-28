Freedom: It's in America's DNA

Government power is “still bounded by the constitutional rights of the individual,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr warned last week. Barr’s comments were prompted by the overreaching regulations initiated by many Democrat governors who have used the coronavirus pandemic as a way to limit or outright violate the constitutional rights of their citizens. “Our federal constitutional rights don’t go away in an emergency.”
Many state and local governments have played upon the people’s fears and the media hype to attack America’s core values and the rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution. They have taken advantage of the medical concerns brought about by an invisible threat to promote their own liberal agendas.
Covered within the first two amendments of the U.S. Constitution, Americans are guaranteed freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, the right to petition, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms.
It only took a couple of days after a national emergency was announced for many governors and mayors to curtail the sale of firearms and ammunition. And our right to gather freely to worship God, even on Easter Sunday, was forbidden by “the powers that be.” Even churches that practiced social distancing by holding drive-in services were prohibited from worshiping.
Our current restrictions should be a glaring testimony that our freedom is fragile and needs to be protected and nurtured to survive. Freedom doesn’t come easily, and our founders knew that ever so well. It took a Revolutionary War and later a Civil War to guarantee freedom for all of America’s citizens.
The U.S. Constitution was not the first government plan for a new America. But our Founding Fathers were insistent upon the fact that freedom must be the foundational principle for its citizens. Their call for freedom was the heart of the Articles of Confederation, but even then, the Colonial Congress was given limited authority.
Freedom was so important to the founders that when the U.S. Constitution was written, the Bill of Rights had to be included or the colonies would not have ratified the new government.
Although we now face a pandemic, it is constitutionally guaranteed that our freedoms and civil liberties continue to be protected. Even in times of war, national or natural disasters, our rights don’t go away! We must not allow the ulterior political motives of some to undermine the values that are the heart and soul of America and belong to each of us.
Of course, a good helping of common sense is in order at this time, but we can’t let go of what we may never be able to get back again. Some common-sense social distancing requirements can be put in place without those restrictions robbing Americans of their fundamental rights.
We are a resourceful people and have historically been able to think for ourselves. Freedom has been a part of our DNA, and it is imperative that we continue to cherish that quality. It’s an element that has been evident throughout our history and is exemplified by the following quotes:
"The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it, and one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender or submission." — President John F. Kennedy
"They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty or safety." — Benjamin Franklin
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
