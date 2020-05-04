Freedom of press under attack by Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yesterday was World Press Freedom Day and although it’s far from a national holiday, freedom of the press is a right granted to all Americans.

Unfortunately, this critical freedom, which has survived and served our nation well for nearly two and a half centuries, is under attack by Donald Trump and his benighted administration.

Our nation’s commitment to freedom of press was first proclaimed in the Declaration of Rights in 1776 during the Revolutionary War. It reads: "The freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic Governments." It was further enshrined in the Constitution of the newly formed United States in 1791 as part of the First Amendment protecting freedom of speech, religion, assembly and the right to petition the government.

It’s hard to over-emphasize how important freedom of the press was considered by our nation’s Founding Fathers, as clearly reflected in the words of Thomas Jefferson in 1787: “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”