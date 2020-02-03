FWP's decision on wild bison is wrong for Montana

Director Williams’ decision to go forward with bison restoration and kick the can down the road to the next governor is simply wrong. It creates a hostile environment that will result in a boundless battle of wills and endless litigation. It’s a whack-a-mole scenario landowners have experienced before and it’s time for the bison restoration concept to be sent to the dust bin of history.

One should not be surprised to see renewed rural efforts to expand bison ordinances, negative bison easements, county bison resolutions and legislative innovations that address landowner concerns. Locked gates during hunting season and block management withdrawals will also be on the table.

Coming soon will be a significant challenge to the entire suite of bison restoration concepts that are currently in process in Montana. Stay tuned.

Ron Poertner of Winifred is a University of Montana graduate with a degree in wildlife biology and served for six years on the Bureau of Land Management's Resource Advisory Council in Lewistown.

