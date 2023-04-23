Montanans, take cover!

Active shooters in the Legislature. (figuratively)

On April 14, the Legislature suspended its rules to introduce HB 971, a brazen, unprecedented attempt specifically designed to gut-shoot the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The hearing was scheduled for Monday, so little time for people to learn about it. Of those who did, many scrambled to prepare testimony. Some drove hours to make the hearing in time.

Each side got only 20 minutes. Few proponents (mostly industry representatives and lobbyists) testified, but dozens of ordinary Montanans were opposed, in person and on Zoom. I couldn't use my carefully crafted testimony; we only had minutes left; more were behind me.

For people on Zoom, well, too bad: "State your name and whether you are for or against."

MEPA has protected our clean air and water for decades. The bill would exempt power plants, coal mines, strip mines from environmental review. A challenge could only be made after the agency has made its decision. Yep, shut the barn door, after the horse is out running down the highway.

I'm an independent. I've voted for Republicans, Democrats, and third-party candidates in virtually every election. This Legislature is determined to gut-shoot MEPA and ram it down our throats; they don't care what Montanans think about it.

The Copper Kings are back.

It's generally not a good idea ramming through legislation so bad dozens lined up to testify against it on short notice, and you weren't even willing to hear what they had to say.

The committee met late last night and approved it; the full House soon will vote soon.

Leave your representative and senator a message at 406-444-4800; tell them our air and water matter.

Don't ram things down our throat.

Vote NO on HB 971.