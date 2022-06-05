Gary Marbut: Quit jumping to conclusions

In a recent guest view (Missoulian May 29), Bob Brown launches off the most recent act by an evil person to urge Congress to pass gun control. He suggests any gun control, even if it wouldn't have affected the recent incident. Just Do Something, he argues.

Brown's thesis is identical to alleging that if people are allowed to possess hammers, it's only a matter of time until each individual uses that hammer to bludgeon an innocent person to death. Sorry, but Montanans are not stupid enough to swallow that argument.

What Brown offers for reasoning is that we must have wider background checks for firearm purchase, magical thinking since the Texas perpetrator passed background checks to buy his firearms. Punish everyone who didn't do it. Great plan, Bob.

Unfortunately, Brown's illogical demands for congressional action are a too-common demonstration of jumping to conclusions that the gun control crowd displays. Like when Bob was in the Montana Senate and accused me to the media (not to me) of carrying a concealed firearm in the Capitol. It turned out I had been observed with a cell phone on my hip, whereupon Bob jumped to the conclusion that it was a concealed weapon. The Helena Independent Record printed a humorous article on the front page with a headline something like "Gun Leader Accused of Carrying Concealed Cell Phone in Capitol." Bob later apologized, but I have personal experience with him jumping to erroneous conclusions.

Yes, changes can be made. Those who are charged with protecting our children should not hold on standby for over an hour while children are slaughtered. For when they do that, school staff should not be prohibited from possessing tools adequate to protect themselves and our children. Those are real solutions rather than magical thinking.

Gary Marbut is the President of the Montana Shooting Sports Association, the primary advocate for Montana gun owners. Gary is also author of Gun Laws of Montana and a veteran firearms safety instructor.

